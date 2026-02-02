Josh Hazlewood Likely To Miss Early Stages Of T20 World Cup; Australia Add Sean Abbott As Travelling Reserve | IANS

Sydney: Australia’s preparations for the T20 World Cup have been hit by further uncertainty, with fast bowler Josh Hazlewood set to miss the early part of the tournament as he continues rehabilitation from an Achilles issue in Sydney. In response, Sean Abbott has been included in the squad as a travelling reserve.

Hazlewood, who was initially sidelined from the England series due to a hamstring strain, later developed an Achilles problem during his recovery. After consultations between selectors and medical staff, it was decided that the senior pacer would remain in Australia for now, with no clear timeline set for his arrival in Sri Lanka.

Australia selector Tony Dodemaide said the decision was taken with Hazlewood’s long-term fitness in mind.

"We felt with Josh it was more practical and beneficial for him to continue his rehabilitation at home in a familiar environment before travelling to Sri Lanka. With Nathan also completing his return to play we decided to bring Sean with us as fast bowling cover should anything come up at short notice,” Dodemaide was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Sean is an accomplished and versatile international player who has experienced numerous World Cup campaigns. It made sense for him to stay with the group following the Pakistan tour,” he added.

Abbott’s inclusion comes as Australia continue to navigate multiple fitness concerns within their squad. The defending champions have already lost Pat Cummins from the tournament, with the fast bowler requiring additional time to recover from a back injury that forced him to miss four of the five Tests against England. Ben Dwarshuis was subsequently added to the final 15-member squad, while Matt Renshaw replaced Matthew Short.

Further complications remain, with several key players only just returning or still managing injuries. Nathan Ellis missed both Hobart Hurricanes’ BBL finals due to a hamstring concern, while Tim David has not played since December 26 after sustaining a hamstring injury in the BBL, his second such setback in eight months following a strain during last year’s IPL.

Glenn Maxwell, meanwhile, was rested for the Pakistan tour as part of the ongoing management of his previously broken ankle.

There were also brief injury concerns during Australia’s recent series in Pakistan. Adam Zampa bowled just two overs in the final ODI in Lahore and did not bat due to groin tightness, although Cricket Australia later described the issue as precautionary.

Despite the challenges, reinforcements are on the way. Maxwell, Ellis, and David are all expected to link up with the squad in Colombo on Tuesday after missing the Pakistan tour.

Australia are scheduled to play a warm-up match against the Netherlands on Thursday before opening their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on February 11.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Travelling reserve: Sean Abbott

