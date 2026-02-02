IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: From ₹316 Crore Loss To Bilateral Ban - ICC Can Impose These Sanctions On PCB For Boycott

Credits: Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faces the risk of severe penalties should they boycott the IND vs PAK clash at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The ICC have threatened the PCB of consequences should Salman Agha and Co not take the field on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Possible sanctions ICC can impose

Complete ban from ICC events including 2027 World Cup

ICC annual revenue pay-out (approx ₹316 crore) will be withheld

₹200-₹250 crore compensation to Jio-Star for revenue loss

No bilateral matches

No NoCs for foreign players in PSL

No movement in ICC rankings

Docked points in WTC Standings

The India-Pakistan clash is the most anticipated fixture of any ICC event, drawing peak global viewership, sponsorship interest and broadcast revenues.

The host broadcaster could incur advertisement revenue losses which could be anything in the range of ₹200 crore to ₹250 crore for a marquee game whose 10 second commercial slot can cost up to ₹40 lakh.

While a walkover would hand full points to India, the ICC retains the authority to impose financial penalties on the PCB.

There could also be a host of sanctions which includes docking of WTC points, no movement in ICC rankings, top member nations refusing to travel to Pakistan and last but not the least -- sanctions on participation of players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL)

The ICC on its part questioned the Pakistan government's decision and also issued a warning that this boycott could lead to punitive sanctions.

"The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of," the global body said in a statement.

The world body could impose a number of sanctions on the Pakistan Cricket Board, should they go through and walk out of the IND vs PAK game.