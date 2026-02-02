 IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Suryakumar Yadav & Co To Follow ICC Protocol, Will Travel To Colombo Despite Pakistan Boycott
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Suryakumar Yadav & Co To Follow ICC Protocol, Will Travel To Colombo Despite Pakistan Boycott

IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Suryakumar Yadav & Co To Follow ICC Protocol, Will Travel To Colombo Despite Pakistan Boycott

The Indian team will travel to Sri Lanka for the IND vs PAK clash in Colombo despite Pakistan government's decision to boycott the game. BCCI are set to follow protocols set for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which include arriving at the ground and holding a pre-match press conference. Should Pakistan not feature, India will be awarded the two points.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 09:27 AM IST
article-image

The Indian cricket team will follow all necessary ICC protocols despite Pakistan's boycott of the IND vs PAK match in Colombo. Pakistan government announced on Sunday that while the team will participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, they will not take the field on February 15.

The IND vs PAK game is India's only match of the tournament in Sri Lanka. Despite Pakistan's no show, Suryakumar Yadav and Co will have to travel to travel. As per reports, India will train at the SSC in Colombo and also hold a press conference as is the norm before every game. India will wait till the match referee, appointed by ICC, will call the game off.

On Sunday, Pakistan decided to boycott its group-stage match against India in the ICC World T20 World Cup, scheduled for February 15. The Pakistan government said in a post on X that the Pakistan Team "shall not take the field" in the match against India.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," said the post by the Government of Pakistan.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Suryakumar Yadav & Co To Follow ICC Protocol, Will Travel To Colombo Despite Pakistan Boycott
IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Suryakumar Yadav & Co To Follow ICC Protocol, Will Travel To Colombo Despite Pakistan Boycott
Grammys 2026: Shirtless And Bold, Justin Bieber Performs Only In Silk Gym Shorts For First Solo Act In 4 Years; Hailey Bieber Cheers
Grammys 2026: Shirtless And Bold, Justin Bieber Performs Only In Silk Gym Shorts For First Solo Act In 4 Years; Hailey Bieber Cheers
Iranian Missiles Pose 'Serious Threat' To US Bases, Gulf Allies Warn Washington
Iranian Missiles Pose 'Serious Threat' To US Bases, Gulf Allies Warn Washington
IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Tourism Set To Take A Hit After Pakistan Govt Boycott, SLC Could Seek ICC Help, Say Reports
IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Tourism Set To Take A Hit After Pakistan Govt Boycott, SLC Could Seek ICC Help, Say Reports
Read Also
'Humara Decision Nahi Hai...': Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Breaks Silence On IND vs PAK Boycott...
article-image

As per local media reports, the government of Pakistan took the decision to show their solidarity towards Bangladesh. Bangladesh had raised security concerns and requested for a change of venue for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India. However, ICC did not agree to that request. Pakistan were the only country to vote in BCB's favour and the country was booted out, with Scotland roped in as replacement.

While Pakistan considered a full boycott of the tournament, they instead settled on not appearing for the IND vs PAK game in Colombo. The clash between the arch-rivals is a huge money churner for the world body, which is currently led by chairman Jay Shah.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Suryakumar Yadav & Co To Follow ICC Protocol, Will Travel To Colombo...
IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Suryakumar Yadav & Co To Follow ICC Protocol, Will Travel To Colombo...
IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Tourism Set To Take A Hit After Pakistan Govt Boycott, SLC Could Seek...
IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Tourism Set To Take A Hit After Pakistan Govt Boycott, SLC Could Seek...
'Humara Decision Nahi Hai...': Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Breaks Silence On IND vs PAK Boycott...
'Humara Decision Nahi Hai...': Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Breaks Silence On IND vs PAK Boycott...
'Hypocrisy Ki...': Aakash Chopra Slams Pakistan Boycott Of IND Vs PAK Clash At ICC T20 World Cup...
'Hypocrisy Ki...': Aakash Chopra Slams Pakistan Boycott Of IND Vs PAK Clash At ICC T20 World Cup...
'Good Riddance': Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes Dig At Pakistan As PAK Govt Boycotts Match Against India...
'Good Riddance': Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes Dig At Pakistan As PAK Govt Boycotts Match Against India...