IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Suryakumar Yadav & Co To Follow ICC Protocol, Will Travel To Colombo Despite Pakistan Boycott

The Indian cricket team will follow all necessary ICC protocols despite Pakistan's boycott of the IND vs PAK match in Colombo. Pakistan government announced on Sunday that while the team will participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, they will not take the field on February 15.

The IND vs PAK game is India's only match of the tournament in Sri Lanka. Despite Pakistan's no show, Suryakumar Yadav and Co will have to travel to travel. As per reports, India will train at the SSC in Colombo and also hold a press conference as is the norm before every game. India will wait till the match referee, appointed by ICC, will call the game off.

On Sunday, Pakistan decided to boycott its group-stage match against India in the ICC World T20 World Cup, scheduled for February 15. The Pakistan government said in a post on X that the Pakistan Team "shall not take the field" in the match against India.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," said the post by the Government of Pakistan.

As per local media reports, the government of Pakistan took the decision to show their solidarity towards Bangladesh. Bangladesh had raised security concerns and requested for a change of venue for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India. However, ICC did not agree to that request. Pakistan were the only country to vote in BCB's favour and the country was booted out, with Scotland roped in as replacement.

While Pakistan considered a full boycott of the tournament, they instead settled on not appearing for the IND vs PAK game in Colombo. The clash between the arch-rivals is a huge money churner for the world body, which is currently led by chairman Jay Shah.