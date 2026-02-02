 '4 Din Baad Waapsi...': Sunil Gavaskar Brutally Trolls Pakistan On IND vs PAK Match Boycott Amid ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Row
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has brutally trolled Pakistan following their decision to boycott their IND vs PAK clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The PAK Govt announced its decision on Sunday in solidarity with Bangladesh's ouster from the tournament. Gavaskar claimed it won't be a surprise if Pakistan go back in the decision as can be seen during their player retirements.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 10:08 AM IST
article-image

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes Pakistan could yet make a U-turn on their decision to boycott the IND Vs PAK clash. The Pakistan government announced their decision to not participate in the February 15 clash in statement on Sunday. Gavaskar opined that as with Pakistan cricketers and their retirements, the decision could always be altered.

"Isme kya nayi baat hai? Hum sab jaante hai ki Pakistan cricketers retire hote hai, fir 4 din baad wo retirement waapsi lete hai (What’s new in this? We all know Pakistan cricketers retire and then, four days later, take back their retirement)," Sunil Gavaskar said on live broadcast for Aaj Tak.

Citing the retirement example, Gavaskar claimed that fans could force the Pakistan government and board to re-think their decision.

“What’s the problem with making U-turns in your decisions? There’s no issue, as far as I know. Pakistan players have set examples. They keep coming back from retirement. So something like that might happen before the 15th,” he added.

article-image

On Sunday, Pakistan decided to boycott its group-stage match against India in the ICC World T20 World Cup, scheduled for February 15. The Pakistan government said in a post on X that the Pakistan Team "shall not take the field" in the match against India.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," said the post by the Government of Pakistan.

