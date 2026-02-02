IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Tourism Set To Take A Hit After Pakistan Govt Boycott, SLC Could Seek ICC Help, Say Reports | Credits: Britannica (Representative Image)

New Delhi: A fresh wave of uncertainty has emerged around the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after Pakistan decided not to play its scheduled match against India on February 15 in Colombo.

The development follows a recent statement from the International Cricket Council (ICC), and its ripple effects may extend well beyond the cricket field.

While the sporting implications are significant, the immediate economic impact could be felt most strongly in Sri Lanka’s capital. An India–Pakistan clash is traditionally one of the most anticipated fixtures in any global tournament, drawing thousands of travelling fans, media personnel and sponsors.

Hotels in Colombo had reportedly seen high occupancy rates due to advance bookings for the marquee encounter. With the match now in doubt, cancellations are expected to surge.

Airlines, too, may feel the pressure as special travel plans made around the high-profile fixture are reconsidered. Tour operators and local businesses that had prepared for a spike in visitors now face potential losses. Industry observers warn that tourism — a key sector in Sri Lanka’s recovering economy — could take a noticeable hit if the situation remains unresolved.

Sources indicate that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is closely monitoring the matter and may formally raise concerns with the ICC. Officials are believed to be assessing both the financial implications and the logistical challenges arising from a possible schedule change.

As discussions continue behind the scenes, the episode underscores how geopolitical and administrative decisions in international sport can have far-reaching consequences, particularly for host nations relying on global events to drive tourism and broader economic activity.

