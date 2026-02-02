 Pakistan Unveils ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Official Jersey Minutes After Boycotting Clash Against India On Feb 15 - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPakistan Unveils ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Official Jersey Minutes After Boycotting Clash Against India On Feb 15 - VIDEO

Pakistan Unveils ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Official Jersey Minutes After Boycotting Clash Against India On Feb 15 - VIDEO

The jersey revealing event took place minutes after the Government of Pakistan allowed the team to participate in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup to be held from February 7 to March 8.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
Pakistan Unveils ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Official Jersey | X

Islamabad, February 1: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled its official jersey for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. The jersey revealing event took place minutes after the Government of Pakistan allowed the team to participate in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup to be held from February 7 to March 8. However, the event took place minutes after the board also announced that it will not allow the Pakistan team to participate in the clash against Indian on February at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The Pakistani cricketers' kit was released after their third T20I game against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday. The event was initially postponed from Saturday amid the suspense over their participation in the tournament. The event took place only after clearance from the Pakistani Government.

Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha and other players including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam and Abrar Ahmed and others were seen donning the new and official World Cup jerseys after the match.

The Pakistani jersey has dark green patterns with a light green base with their national animal imprinted on it which is called "Markhor". The event included a short video of the Pakistani players unveiling the jersey which the PCB has named - "Vanguard Markhor Edition".

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Lawyers Slam CIC Order Barring Advocates From Using RTI For Client Matters
Mumbai News: Lawyers Slam CIC Order Barring Advocates From Using RTI For Client Matters
Mumbai Air Quality Push Hit By Vacancies In BMC’s Climate Department
Mumbai Air Quality Push Hit By Vacancies In BMC’s Climate Department
Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: Shooter Yet To Be Arrested; Possible Bishnoi Gang Link Being Probed
Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: Shooter Yet To Be Arrested; Possible Bishnoi Gang Link Being Probed
NEET PG Round 3 Back On Track With Revised Schedule; Check Details
NEET PG Round 3 Back On Track With Revised Schedule; Check Details
Read Also
'Would Skip Final Too?': R Ashwin, Kevin Pietersen Question Pakistan's Decision To Boycott IND Vs...
article-image

The Government of Pakistan announced that it will not allow their players to step on the ground in the clash against India on February 15. The government said, "The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan Unveils ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Official Jersey Minutes After Boycotting Clash Against India...
Pakistan Unveils ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Official Jersey Minutes After Boycotting Clash Against India...
'Not In Interest Of Global Game': ICC REACTS After Pakistan Boycotts IND Vs PAK Clash In T20 World...
'Not In Interest Of Global Game': ICC REACTS After Pakistan Boycotts IND Vs PAK Clash In T20 World...
UPW Vs DC, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Powers Delhi Capitals Into Eliminator; Warriorz, Mumbai...
UPW Vs DC, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Powers Delhi Capitals Into Eliminator; Warriorz, Mumbai...
'Would Skip Final Too?': R Ashwin, Kevin Pietersen Question Pakistan's Decision To Boycott IND Vs...
'Would Skip Final Too?': R Ashwin, Kevin Pietersen Question Pakistan's Decision To Boycott IND Vs...
American Boxer Jarrell Miller Blames Mother's Shampoo After Wig Comes Off Mid-Fight Against Kingsley...
American Boxer Jarrell Miller Blames Mother's Shampoo After Wig Comes Off Mid-Fight Against Kingsley...