American Boxer Jarrell Miller Blames Mother's Shampoo After Wig Comes Off Mid-Fight Against Kingsley Ibeh - Watch VIDEO

American Boxer Jarrell Miller Blames Mother's Shampoo After Wig Comes Off Mid-Fight | Image: HappyPunch/X

Washington DC, February 1: In a bizarre incident, American boxer Jarrell Miller faced embarrassment after his wig came off during a bout against Kingsley Ibeh at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. In the hilarious moment, Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller's wig came off after flurry of punches from the opponent.

After the embarrassing moment went viral on social media, Jarrell did not blame his opponent for the bizarre moment, but his mother's shampoo. While speaking to the presenter after the bout, he claimed that the incident occurred due to his mother's shampoo.

Focus on The Bout

The incident occurred in the second round of the bout when his hairpiece was dislodged after punches from Ibeh. The punches caused the wig to flap before falling off completely. However, Jarrell did not get distracted after the incident, instead he removed the wig and threw it into the crowd. The fans were delighted after he threw the wig towards them.

Jarrell's Statement

Speaking about the incident after the bout, he said, "I get to my mama's house and she has some shampoo bottles on the table." He further said, "I shampooed it was like ammonium bleach. I literally lost my hair like two days ago. So I called my manager get me one of those manes and I slapped that on real quick. I'm a comedian, I make fun of myself."

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and the internet is abuzz with reactions from the fans and also funny memes are doing rounds after the incident occurred.