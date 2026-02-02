ISPL Season 3: Skipper Jignesh Patel’s Last-ball Heroics Seal Ahmedabad Lions Playoffs Spot In Thriller Against Tiigers Of Kolkata

Surat: In a match that went down to the absolute wire, the Ahmedabad Lions secured a dramatic 4-wicket victory against the Tiigers Of Kolkata to secure their place in the playoffs of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Sunday.

With high-profile team co-owners of Tiigers of Kolkata, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan watching from the stands, the contest delivered a cinematic finish as Ahmedabad captain Jignesh Patel struck a boundary on the final ball to chase down the target of 84.

Batting first, the Tiigers Of Kolkata struggled to build momentum despite a steady start. Openers Saif Ali (20 off 19) and Saroj Pramanik (23 off 13) provided a platform, but the innings unravelled once the bowling changes were made. The star of the first innings undoubtedly was Ahmedabad Lions' bowler Nizam Ali, whose lethal spell tore through the Kolkata line-up.

Ali returned exceptional figures of 4 wickets for just 11 runs in his two overs. He removed key batters including Krushna Gawali, Rajat Mundhe, and Arish Khan in quick succession, breaking the backbone of the Tiigers' batting. While Bhavesh Pawar contributed a quick 14 off 8 balls late in the innings before getting dismissed by Ali, but the Tiigers were restricted to a modest 83/8 in their allotted 10 overs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In response, the Ahmedabad Lions relied heavily on opener Sikander Bhatti. While wickets fell around him, Bhatti played a composed yet aggressive knock, scoring 42 runs off just 23 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes. His innings kept the required run rate in check even as the Tiigers' bowlers tried to tighten the screws.

Shivam Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for Kolkata, taking 2 wickets for 15 runs and keeping the game alive by removing dangerous batters. Firdos Alam and Ankit Yadav also chipped in with a wicket each, and the dismissal of Sanjay Kanojjiya (12 off 12) took the game into the final over.

The equation boiled down to the very last delivery: Ahmedabad required 4 runs to win. Captain Jignesh, who had walked in at number 8, faced bowler Shivam Kumar. Holding his nerve under immense pressure, Patel dispatched the ball to the boundary, securing the win and sparking wild celebrations in the Ahmedabad camp.

With this victory, the Ahmedabad Lions have moved to 14 points from 9 games, qualifying for the playoffs and retaining the top spot on the table. They now have a strong chance to finish in the top two. Conversely, the Tiigers Of Kolkata remain on 10 points in fourth place. The loss puts them in a precarious position, and they must win their next game against Falcon Risers Hyderabad to book a playoffs berth.

Defending champions Majhi Mumbai play against Bengaluru Strikers in the second game of the evening.

ISPL Season 3 matches are being televised live on Star Sports Khel and streamed on JioHotstar. Tickets for matches are available online on BookMyShow.

Brief scores:

Tiigers Of Kolkata: 83/8 in 10 overs (Saroj Pramanik 23, Saif Ali 20; Nizam Ali 4/11, Jayvir Parmar 3/14) lost to Ahmedabad Lions: 84/6 in 10 overs (Sikandar Bhatti 42, Sanjay Kanojjiya 12; Shivam Kumar 2/15, Ankit Yadav 1/7) by 4 wickets.