'Good Riddance': Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes Dig At Pakistan As PAK Govt Boycotts Match Against India In ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes Dig At Pakistan |

Mumbai, February 1: The Pakistan Government on Sunday made the decision to boycott the match against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 which triggered sharp political reactions in the country. The opposition took dig dig at both Pakistan and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray (UBT) faction leader Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted on the development while taking a veiled dig at the neighbouring country.

Priyanka took to her official social media account and said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should impose massive fine on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after which they will have to beg IMF and the World Bank to pay off the fine.

She said, "Good Riddance. “What BCCI couldn't do, we have Aatankistan team stepping in to do. ICC should now fine them so that we have IMF and World Bank being called for loans to pay off the fine." She took a sarcastic swipe at Pakistan's financial condition and their cricketing authorities.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Masood questioned why India should even consider playing Pakistan in international cricket. Speaking to ANI, Masood said the BCCI should not compromise the country's honour and argued that India should have refused to play Pakistan from the very beginning. He added that India should have made its stand clear early and avoided sporting ties altogether.

The government said, "The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India."