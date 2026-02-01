'Bhikaristan Thinks...': Netizens REACT After Pakistan Announces To Boycott IND Vs PAK Clash In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 On Feb 15

Pakistan Cricket Team | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai, February 01: The cricket fans around the world are surprised and shocked after Pakistan announced the decision to boycott IND Vs PAK clash in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 which will be held in India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan was scheduled to play against India on February 15 in the R. Premadasa Stadium In Colombo, Sri Lanka. However, Pakistan announced on Sunday that their team will not step on the ground during the match against India.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The internet was abuzz with reels after the Pakistan government's announcement on social media. Pakistan said in its social media post, "The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reacting to the development one of the users said, "Bhikaristhan thinks we even care." Another user urged ICC that Pakistan should not be allowed to participate in the tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user said, "Since, Pakistan has officially boycott their match against India in world cup 2026, now ICC & Jay Shah has got the perfect opportunity to ban Pakistan Cricket for atleast 5 years!! Government of Pakistan has announced the boycott, not even PCB. Since when this much government influence is allowed in international cricket? Now ball is in ICC's court, now they should show Pakistan their real aukaat. Sanctions should follow now, they take action against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka & South Africa for even little influence & here is direct influence of pakistan's government. Shame on ICC, if they allow them to participate in world cup. Uganda is ready, replace Uganda with Pakistan at World Cup, 2026."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A user also said, "At times it really felt like they had nothing better to do." Several internet users pointed out that Pakistan got afraid of India's performance in the final T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Officially Announce Boycott Of IND Vs PAK Game In Colombo

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the Pakistan cricket team has announced to boycott the game against India, ICC might impose sanctions against the Pakistan Cricket Team. However, it will be interesting to see now which team will play against India on the D-Day.