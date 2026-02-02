Mumbai Secure First-Innings Lead, Set Up Ranji Quarterfinal Clash Vs Karnataka |

Mumbai: Delhi continued to defy Mumbai bowlers on the last day but Mumbai secured three points on the basis of first innings lead of 96 runs in the Group D Elite Ranji Trophy match at MCA’s BKC ground on Sunday. Mumbai had already qualified for the quarterfinal and ended the league stages by topping the Group with 33 points. They will meet Group B runners up Karnataka in the quarterfinal from February 6-10. Jammu and Kashmir also qualified from Group D.

Karnataka pulled off a sensational chase of 250 in 28 overs on the last day against Punjab thanks to Devdutt Padikkal’s unbeaten 120. Karnataka finished second behind Madhya Pradesh, to send Saurashtra out. Defending champions Vidarbha failed to qualify for knockouts despite finishing on identical 31 points with Jharkhand and Andhra in Group A.

At BKC, Delhi skipper Ayush Doseja scored unbeaten159 in 230 balls to help visitors reach 407/6 in 105 overs. With a handy lead of 311 runs and just a session to go the match was prematurely called off half an hour before tea, after mutual agreement between the two sides. Doseja hit eleven boundaries and two sixes during his 336-minute stay at the crease to deny Mumbai bowlers any opportunity to rip through the lower order.

After being involved in 106-run stand with Vaibhav Kandpal on Saturday, the 23-year-old left-hander shared crucial partnerships of 75, 58 and undefeated 68 with lower order batters Divij Mehra (46), Sumit Mathur (34) and Pranav Rajvanshi (21 not out).

Delhi reached 338/5 at lunch with Doseja unbeaten on 111. Mumbai had a sniff after Mathur was dismissed by Himanshu Singh immediately after lunch, but Doseja and Rajvanshi were determined to protect their wicket.

Mumbai used only slow bowlers post lunch and part timer Siddhesh Lad in bid to rest their seamers for the quarterfinal match. Himanshu Singh was the successful bowler for Mumbai with 3/86 and Onkar Tarmale finished with 2/49. Mumbai took second new ball in the 94th over with Shams Mulani bowling in last ditch effort but couldn’t find a breakthrough.

Shardul fit for quarterfinal

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan continued to stay off the field as Mumbai rested him as a precautionary measure for the quarterfinal clash due to sprain in hamstring. Regular skipper Shardul Thakur will be back to lead the side in the knockouts as he has recovered from injury after missing last two matches in which Siddhesh Lad performed the role of the captain.