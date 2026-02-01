 IND Vs USA: Monank Patel And Co Land In Mumbai Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Set For India Match At Wankhede Stadium
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs USA: Monank Patel And Co Land In Mumbai Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Set For India Match At Wankhede Stadium

IND Vs USA: Monank Patel And Co Land In Mumbai Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Set For India Match At Wankhede Stadium

The United States of America cricket team have arrived in India ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Monank Patel led side touched down in Mumbai on February 1, just shy of a week before their tournament opener. The IND vs USA clash will kick of their tournament, with the likes of Saurabh Netravalkar and Shubham Ranjane returning to their former turf at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
article-image

The United States of America cricket team have arrived in India ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Monank Patel led side touched down in Mumbai on February 1, just shy of a week before their tournament opener. The IND vs USA clash will kick of their tournament, with the likes of Saurabh Netravalkar and Shubham Ranjane returning to their former turf at the Wankhede Stadium.

The arriving party received a warm welcome at the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. In a traditional custom, all the players were greeted with an 'aarti thali', with a tikka applied on their forehead as they made their way into the lobby.

It is the second consecutive T20 World Cup campaign for the United States. They co hosted the tournament in 2024, with India lifting the trophy under Rohit Sharma on that occasion. With several Asian and foreign exports, the USA team have turned themselves into a formidable opposition. In the last T20 WC, they defeated Pakistan in the group stages.

They suffered a defeat to India in their only game against the Men in Blue in the T20 format. USA will clash again in India's tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7.

FPJ Shorts
'Step-Motherly Attitude': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Criticises Centre Over Union Budget 2026–27 Allocations
'Step-Motherly Attitude': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Criticises Centre Over Union Budget 2026–27 Allocations
'FM Forgotten 4 Castes She Identified In 2024': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Union Budget 2026 For 'Ignoring' Maharashtra
'FM Forgotten 4 Castes She Identified In 2024': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Union Budget 2026 For 'Ignoring' Maharashtra
Kala Ghoda Festival 2026 Features Mumbai’s Iconic Kaali-Peeli Taxi: Why It Matters?
Kala Ghoda Festival 2026 Features Mumbai’s Iconic Kaali-Peeli Taxi: Why It Matters?
'Rishte Me Toh Hum Tumhare Padosi Lagte Hai': Amitabh Bachchan's Neighbour Thanks Him For Acknowledging Presence; Requests Meet
'Rishte Me Toh Hum Tumhare Padosi Lagte Hai': Amitabh Bachchan's Neighbour Thanks Him For Acknowledging Presence; Requests Meet
Read Also
Pakistan Set To Boycott ICC T20 Word Cup 2026? PCB Cancels Jersey Launch During PAK Vs AUS 2nd T20I...
article-image

The associate nation is set for a couple of warm up matches at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. An India 'A' side will take the Monank Patel led outfit getting them ready for the tournament.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Budget 2026 Sportspersons' Speak: Push To 'Khelo India Mission' Will Open New Avenues For...
Union Budget 2026 Sportspersons' Speak: Push To 'Khelo India Mission' Will Open New Avenues For...
Carlos Alcaraz Wins Australian Open 2026, Beats Novak Djokovic To Become Youngest Ever To Complete...
Carlos Alcaraz Wins Australian Open 2026, Beats Novak Djokovic To Become Youngest Ever To Complete...
IND Vs USA: Monank Patel And Co Land In Mumbai Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Set For India Match...
IND Vs USA: Monank Patel And Co Land In Mumbai Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Set For India Match...
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Mohammad Sayyam's Celebrations Cut Short After Pakistan Pacer...
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Mohammad Sayyam's Celebrations Cut Short After Pakistan Pacer...
Carlos Alcaraz Spotted Dancing Ahead Of Australian Open Final Against Novak Djokovic; Video
Carlos Alcaraz Spotted Dancing Ahead Of Australian Open Final Against Novak Djokovic; Video