IND Vs USA: Monank Patel And Co Land In Mumbai Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Set For India Match At Wankhede Stadium

The United States of America cricket team have arrived in India ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Monank Patel led side touched down in Mumbai on February 1, just shy of a week before their tournament opener. The IND vs USA clash will kick of their tournament, with the likes of Saurabh Netravalkar and Shubham Ranjane returning to their former turf at the Wankhede Stadium.

The arriving party received a warm welcome at the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. In a traditional custom, all the players were greeted with an 'aarti thali', with a tikka applied on their forehead as they made their way into the lobby.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It is the second consecutive T20 World Cup campaign for the United States. They co hosted the tournament in 2024, with India lifting the trophy under Rohit Sharma on that occasion. With several Asian and foreign exports, the USA team have turned themselves into a formidable opposition. In the last T20 WC, they defeated Pakistan in the group stages.

They suffered a defeat to India in their only game against the Men in Blue in the T20 format. USA will clash again in India's tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7.

The associate nation is set for a couple of warm up matches at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. An India 'A' side will take the Monank Patel led outfit getting them ready for the tournament.