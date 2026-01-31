 Pakistan Set To Boycott ICC T20 Word Cup 2026? PCB Cancels Jersey Launch During PAK Vs AUS 2nd T20I In Lahore
Pakistan continue to maintain intrigue over their participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka next month. The PCB are mulling boycotting the IND vs PAK game on February 15 to show solidarity with Bangladesh's exit. Pakistan have also cancelled their jersey launch, which was scheduled during the PAK Vs AUS 2nd T20I.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan cricket/X

Pakistan continue to maintain intrigue over their participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka next month. PCB cancelled their jersey launch, which was scheduled during the PAK Vs AUS 2nd T20I. No clarity on when the kit will be unveiled as PCB keep the suspense alive on their participation.

"Pakistan team's kit for the upcoming T20 World Cup was due to be unveiled after the toss of the second Twenty20 international against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium but it has been cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances," sources told www.telecomasia.net. This further enhanced the doubts over team's participation in the T20 World Cup to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka as a protest over Bangladesh's expulsion from the event.

"Pakistan team is also due to fly to Colombo early Monday in the same Air Lanka Flight as Australia but that too is not conformed," the report said quoting sources. Pakistan will face huge financial losses in case they pull out of the event as they are already playing on the neutral venues of Sri Lanka which meant they do not have any security concerns.

Many current and former players have the board against pulling out of the World Cup but PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is unrelenting in his plans. He has recently met and sought advice of the country's Prime Minister and President on this issue. "The final decision on Pakistan's participation will be taken by the government through the foreign office, likely on Monday," sources told www.telecomasia.net.

Last week, Naqvi met Pakistan prime minister Shahbaz Sharif to take his advice on team's participation. After the meeting he tweeted a final decision will be taken either on Friday or Monday. The stand-off came after the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected Bangladesh's demands of relocating their matches from India to Sri Lanka over security fears. The ICC conducted an independent review of security in India and told the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)that it's doubts were unfounded. The BCB failed to confirm the team's participation within the deadline set by ICC and was subsequently replaced by Scotland.

