Suryakumar Yadav Hugs Ishan Kishan To Celebrate His Sensational Ton In Heartfelt Moment During IND Vs NZ 5th T20I

Suryakumar Yadav Hugs Ishan Kishan To Celebrate His Sensational Ton | X

Thiruvananthapuram, January 31: Indian wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan smashed a sensational century during the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. A heartfelt moment was caught on camera during the match as Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav hugged Ishan Kishan after ho got out quickly after reaching his hundred.

Ishan Kishan smashed his hundred in just 42 balls and got out in the next delivery immediately after scoring his maiden ton in the game against New Zealand. As he was walking back towards the dressing room after getting out, he received a standing ovation and the skipper is also seen eagerly waiting on the boundary line.

As soon as Ishan Kishan crossed the boundary line, Suryakumar Yadav stood up while appreciating his spectacular innings and then hugged him tightly in front of the whole crowd and his other team members.

Ishan Kishan has been in incredible form since his return to the Indian T20 squad in the series against New Zealand. He already has a fifty to his name in the series and today he smashed a century. This is Ishan Kishan's first ton for the country.

Hardik Pandya also jumped in joy and celebration after Ishan Kishan reached his hundred. He also praised Ishan Kishan while he was on the non-striker's end to witness Ishan Kishan achieve the milestone. Ishan Kishan scored 103 runs off just 43 balls with 10 sixes and 6 fours at a strike-rate of over 239.