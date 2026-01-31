IND Vs NZ 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan Century, Arshdeep Singh Fifer In Demolition Job, India Clinch Series 4-1 After 46-Run Win

India flexed their domination in the shortest format of the game with yet another win. The Men in Blue put on their third highest score in T20Is thanks to a maiden century by Ishan Kishan. In the chase, Kiwis got off to a flyer but Arshdeep Singh picked up a 5-wicket haul to help skittle out the visitors for 225. India as a result of the win clinch the series 4-1.

India won the toss and opted to bat first. Fans thronged the stadium to watch local boy Sanju Samson in action. The India opener struggled and managed only 6. Abhishek Sharma briefly dazzled but was soon dismissed for 30.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav rebuilt the India innings. On a belter of a wicket, the Men in Blue scored at a fair clip. At the halfway stage, India had put on 102 on the board.

However, Ishan and Suryakumar turned into beast mode soon after. Kishan took Ish Sodhi for 29 runs to reach his maiden century in just 42 balls. Suryakumar Yadav also made his 3rd half-century of the series to keep India in pursuit of 250.

Hardik Pandya chipped in with a quick-fire cameo to power India to 271. It is India's third highest score in the format.

More to follow...