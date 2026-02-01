Divij Mehra Scripts Emotional Comeback With Five-Wicket Haul Against Mumbai After Injury-Plagued Seasons

Three years ago, a 20-year-old Divij Mehra rattled Mumbai to pick a fifer (5-29) in Delhi. | X

Mumbai: Three years ago, a 20-year-old Divij Mehra rattled Mumbai to pick a fifer (5-29) in Delhi. Three years on, the Delhi seamer returned to rattle Mumbai yet again this time on their home turf. Mehra returned with figures of 5 for 64 on Friday to announce his return on the domestic scene.

The 23-year-old had grappled with injuries in the last two seasons and made his comeback in the previous game against Chhattisgarh.

“It feels good to take a five-wicket haul against Mumbai. I was injured and wasn’t able to play in last two seasons. Each season, I made comeback bids, but was injured on both occasions just before the game against Madhya Pradesh and later Tamil Nadu. I played the last game against Chhattisgarh after a while and bowled with a good rhythm,” said Mehra after the game on Saturday.

“It was an emotional moment for me, because at the start of the season, I told my father that we are playing Mumbai again, and I will repeat my performance against Mumbai. When it happened today, emotions crept in. It was trying to be disciplined in line and bowl in areas of strength. It was a special performance and I hope it happens again against Mumbai,” he added.

Mehra talked about former India pacer Ishant Sharma’s influence during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and tips he received from Indian stumper Rishabh Pant. “I underwent heel surgery for bone spurs during the IPL camp with Punjab Kings last season. I had just one and a half months for training after rehab. I aimed to play all matches and prove my fitness, as I wasn't able to play all matches before.

But an interaction with Ishant changed Mehra's perspective.

“I had a self-realisation, after playing one match in the Vijay Hazare. Ishant Sir came to me and told me bluntly that your bowling was average, and this isn’t enough in white-ball cricket. He set my training schedule and told me what work I need to do ahead of the next season.

Now I am clear what to do next and how to go about things. I am looking forward to training with Ishant sir. Pant sir also said that you bowl in good areas, but variations and pace need to improve,” Mehra said.

The lanky Delhi seamer is hoping to make a more impression next season. “Had I played those two seasons I would have progressed a lot. It was mentally draining. But this season, I played all U-23 matches, was part of Vijay Hazare, and the last two Ranji games. I have achieved my fitness goals now I will work with Ishant to be more effective,” he added.