 'R.I.P': Payal Gaming Joins Indian Gaming Community In Mourning Tahir Mukhtar's Tragic Death
Indian esports is mourning Tahir “Fuego” FF, a prominent Free Fire creator and former pro player. Following a late-night incident at the GodLike Esports bootcamp, he was hospitalised on a ventilator after an alleged self-harm attempt, but later passed away. Tributes flooded social media as fans and creators shared grief and condolences across India and the wider gaming community worldwide.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 09:11 AM IST
article-image
Image: Payal Gaming/Tahir “Fuego” FF/Instagram

The Indian esports and gaming world is in deep mourning after the sudden news of the passing of Tahir “Fuego” FF, a well-known Free Fire content creator and former professional player. Tributes and messages of sorrow have flooded social media, with many fans and creators simply posting “RIP” to honour his memory.

Tahir’s untimely death followed a tragic incident at the GodLike Esports bootcamp late at night, where he reportedly attempted self-harm. He was rushed to hospital and placed on a ventilator, but later succumbed to his injuries, news that has left countless followers and fellow gamers devastated.

Among the many reactions circulating online, fans and gaming personalities expressed shock and grief with short, heartfelt tributes. On Reddit and other platforms, users wrote simple messages like “R.I.P Tahir… one of the most hard working gamer,” underscoring the respect and admiration he inspired among the community.

Payal Gaming reacts

Popular Indian gaming creator Payal Gaming, whose real name is Payal Dhare, also reacted on social media. Although known more for her strong stance against misinformation and deepfake controversies in her own online experience, many of her followers referenced her posts alongside broader gaming community mourning threads, where she and others shared RIP posts and condolences for Tahir FF. These expressions reflect how deeply the loss has affected both fans and influencers in the scene.

Tahir’s presence went beyond competitive play; his engaging personality and content made him a memorable figure for many in the Free Fire space. The outpouring of “RIP” messages highlights how beloved he was, a creator whose influence and spirit resonated with people across India’s gaming landscape.

Image: Instagram

As the community continues to share memories and condolences, calls for better mental health awareness and support within the esports world have grown louder, pointing to the pressures that come with life as a creator and competitor.

