Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Derby Set For Classic Clash As Oaks, Guineas And Gold Cup Champions Converge At Mahalaxmi

Mumbai: The Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Derby (Gr.1), the mother of all Derbies, promises a classic showdown at the Mahalaxmi racecourse, with top-class form converging from the Indian Oaks, Indian 1000 Guineas and the Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup (Gr.3).

Fynbos, the imperious winner of the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks, heads the field after a dominant performance under Vivek G, scoring with plenty in hand and leaving her stablemate King’s Gambit over six lengths adrift. Remarkably, King’s Gambit — also in the Derby line-up — boasts six wins from her last five outings, underlining the strength of the yard.

Adding depth to the contest is Kavya, the Indian 1000 Guineas heroine from M L Jadhav’s stable, who has already shown her comfort over the Derby distance. Baychimo, fresh from his victory in the Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup (Gr.3) and to be ridden by A. Sandesh, brings proven class and will ensure an honest pace.

Drawn in gate six, Zacharias could yet emerge as the wild card — history suggests the Derby often throws up surprises.

Enhancing the international flavour are two overseas jockeys: Tom Marquand, who partners Fynbos, and David Allan, aboard Kavya, adding further intrigue to an already mouth-watering contest.

All signs point to a close encounter of the highest order on Derby day.

First race: 2.15pm

Selections

1. The Tattersalls Million: 1 (10), 2. (6), 3. (4)

2. The Keki D. Mehta Memorial Million: 1. (3), 2. (1)

3. The Rusi Patel Trophy (Gr.3): 1 Afrucan Gold (1), 2. Pride's Prince (4)

4. The Sir Homi Mehta Million: 1. (1), 2. (2), 3. (6)

5. Thackers Eclipse Stakes of India (Gr.2): 1 El Greco (7), 2. KIng Ke (8), 3. Mokito (6)

6. The Rattonsey Multi-Million: 1. (1), 2. (2)

7. The Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Derby (Gr.1): 1. Bychimo (1), 2. Fynbos (8), 3. Kavya (9)

8. The Coromandel Gromor Million powered by Coromandel International Ltd: 1 (2), 2. (5), 3. (4)

9. The Queen's Necklace Million: 1 (6), 2. (3), 3. (2)