ISPL Season 3: Ahmedabad Lions Edge Falcon Risers Hyderabad As Bengaluru Strikers Crush Delhi Superheros

Ahmedabad Lions and Bengaluru Strikers notch up contrasting wins in ISPL Season 3 matches at Surat | File Photo

Surat, January 31, 2026: Ahmedabad Lions edged Falcon Risers Hyderabad by 10 runs, while Bengaluru Strikers registered a comprehensive 73-run victory over Delhi Superheros in their Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 encounters at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Saturday.

Ahmedabad Lions defend 97 to edge Hyderabad

In a high-stakes encounter, Ahmedabad successfully defended a total of 97, restricting Hyderabad to 87/7 to clinch a hard-fought 10-run victory. The match was defined by the Lions’ explosive start and a clinical bowling performance that stifled the Hyderabad chase in the middle overs.

Electing to bat first, the Ahmedabad Lions posted a competitive 97/4 in their allotted 10 overs. The innings began with immediate fireworks from opener Sikandarbhai Bhatti, who played a blistering cameo of 26 off just eight balls. His knock was highlighted by four boundaries, striking at a phenomenal rate of 325.00.

While the middle order faced a brief lull as Prathamesh Thakre (7 off 10) and Pradeep Patil (14 off 20) struggled to find their timing, Sanjay Kanojjiya provided the much-needed late-innings surge. Kanojjiya remained unbeaten on 38 off 19 deliveries, clearing the ropes four times to propel his side towards a defendable total.

Chasing 98 for victory, the Falcon Risers Hyderabad struggled to maintain momentum despite a rapid start from Mansoor KL (15 off six) and a steady 26 from Prashant Gharat. The Lions’ bowling unit utilised the tactical overs with precision to keep the scoring in check.

The turning point of the second innings was the suffocating spell delivered by Prathamesh Thakre. Redeeming his slow batting performance, Thakre bowled a masterclass in control, conceding only five runs in two overs while picking up a crucial wicket. He found excellent support in Farman Khan (2/10) and Nizam Ali (2/13), who consistently broke partnerships.

As the required run rate climbed, the Hyderabad lower order faltered under pressure, ultimately finishing 10 runs short.

Bengaluru Strikers thrash Delhi Superheros

Earlier in the day, a dominant batting display led by Fardeen Kazi and Omkar Keni propelled Bengaluru Strikers to a formidable total of 124/3, while a disciplined bowling unit restricted Delhi to a meagre 51/7 in their allotted 10 overs.

Batting first, Bengaluru Strikers capitalised on a solid foundation laid by opener Omkar Keni, who scored a fluent 38 off 25 balls, including four boundaries and one six, before retiring out. Fardeen Kazi anchored the innings with an unbeaten 45 off 29 deliveries. Kazi’s knock was punctuated by one four and two sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 155.17.

Late cameos from Sumeet Dhekale and Krushna Pawar accelerated the scoring rate in the final overs. Dhekale smashed 14 off just four balls with two sixes, while Pawar contributed a rapid 11 off three balls.

The Delhi bowling attack struggled to contain the flow of runs, with Mohammadsalim Shahpur conceding 35 runs in his two overs. However, Padmesh Mhatre (0/9 in two overs) and Sahil Longale (0/10 in two overs) delivered economical spells amidst the carnage.

In reply, the Delhi Superheros’ chase never gained momentum against a stifling Bengaluru attack. They lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 51/7 by the end of the 10th over. Aakash Jangid was the top scorer for Delhi with 18 runs off 16 balls, hitting three boundaries. Padmesh Mhatre (11 off 12) and Dhiraj Bhoir (10 off eight) were the only other batters to reach double figures.

Bengaluru’s bowlers were clinical, with Amit Pandey and Bhushan Gole dismantling the Delhi line-up. Pandey returned exceptional figures of 2 for 5 in his two overs, while Gole claimed 2 for 6 in his quota. Devid Gogoi and Imdad Pasha chipped in with a wicket each, ensuring Delhi fell well short of the target. The victory significantly boosts Bengaluru’s net run rate in the tournament standings.

Upcoming fixtures and broadcast

On Sunday, Tiigers of Kolkata take on Ahmedabad Lions at 5.30 pm, while Majhi Mumbai lock horns with Bengaluru Strikers at 8 pm.

ISPL Season 3 matches are being televised live on Star Sports Khel and streamed on JioHotstar. Tickets for matches are available online on BookMyShow.

Brief scores:

Match 1: Bengaluru Strikers 124/3 in 10 overs (Fardeen Kazi 45*, Omkar Keni 38; Dhiraj Bhoir 1/29, Padmesh Mhatre 0/9) bt Delhi Superheros 51/7 in 10 overs (Aakash Jangid 18, Padmesh Mhatre 11; Amit Pandey 2/5, Bhushan Gole 2/6) by 73 runs.

Match 2: Ahmedabad Lions 97/4 in 10 overs (Sanjay Kanojjiya 38*, Sikandarbhai Bhatti 26; Mansoor KL 1/7, Pritpal Singh 1/10) bt Falcon Risers Hyderabad 87/7 in 10 overs (Prashant Gharat 26, Mansoor KL 15; Prathamesh Thakre 1/5, Farman Khan 2/10) by 10 runs.