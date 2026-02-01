 IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: What India Needs To Do To Qualify For Semi-Final In 'Do Or Die' Clash?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: What India Needs To Do To Qualify For Semi-Final In 'Do Or Die' Clash?

IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: What India Needs To Do To Qualify For Semi-Final In 'Do Or Die' Clash?

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. Already an emotionally charged fixture, the two teams are vying for the final spot in the semi-finals of the tournament. Only one of India or Pakistan can make it to the final 4, making it a 'do or die' clash for both sides.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 12:39 AM IST
article-image
India and PAkistan face off for a final spot in the semi-final |

India and Pakistan will battle it out in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. The two arch-rivals will face off in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter at the Queen's Sport Park in Bulawayo. Adding a further incentive to an already emotionally charged game is a the race for the semi-final.

England, Afghanistan and Australia have qualified for the semi-final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. That leaves only one spot, with both India and Pakistan chasing. Hence, the game is a do or die encounter for both teams.

India's equation is pretty straightforward. A win against Pakistan will ensure they qualify for the final four as the top-ranked team from Group 2.

If Pakistan bat first, they would need to win by 105 runs or more to finish second in the Group 2 standings and qualify for the semi-finals at India's expense.

FPJ Shorts
TISS Students Protest Ahead Of February 6 Council Elections Over Alleged Weakening Of Representation
TISS Students Protest Ahead Of February 6 Council Elections Over Alleged Weakening Of Representation
Time And Tide Dominates Dr S C Jain Sprinters’ Championship With Stunning Tenth Straight Win At Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Time And Tide Dominates Dr S C Jain Sprinters’ Championship With Stunning Tenth Straight Win At Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Derby Set For Classic Clash As Oaks, Guineas And Gold Cup Champions Converge At Mahalaxmi
Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Derby Set For Classic Clash As Oaks, Guineas And Gold Cup Champions Converge At Mahalaxmi
Union HM Amit Shah Targets CM Mamata Banerjee Govt Over Anandapur Fire, Corruption Claims And Border Issues At Barrackpore Rally
Union HM Amit Shah Targets CM Mamata Banerjee Govt Over Anandapur Fire, Corruption Claims And Border Issues At Barrackpore Rally

However, if they end up chasing, then Pakistan would need to achieve whatever target India set at a pretty fast pace. For instance, if Pakistan have to chase a target of 251, they would have to do so in 29.4 overs or fewer to progress through to the knockouts. And if the target is lower, Pakistan would have to chase it marginally quicker.

Read Also
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: 5 Mistakes Ayush Mhatre & Co Should Rectify From U19 Asia Cup...
article-image

Indian supporters can catch all the action live on Star Sports Network’s linear TV channels, while the JioHotstar platform will stream the contest online, offering viewers the flexibility to watch on digital devices. These broadcast arrangements are part of the ICC’s comprehensive coverage strategy for the U19 World Cup, ensuring that key matches like India–Pakistan are accessible to fans in India and other regions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Time And Tide Dominates Dr S C Jain Sprinters’ Championship With Stunning Tenth Straight Win At...
Time And Tide Dominates Dr S C Jain Sprinters’ Championship With Stunning Tenth Straight Win At...
Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Derby Set For Classic Clash As Oaks, Guineas And Gold Cup Champions...
Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Derby Set For Classic Clash As Oaks, Guineas And Gold Cup Champions...
ISPL Season 3: Ahmedabad Lions Edge Falcon Risers Hyderabad As Bengaluru Strikers Crush Delhi...
ISPL Season 3: Ahmedabad Lions Edge Falcon Risers Hyderabad As Bengaluru Strikers Crush Delhi...
K Srinivas Clinches Maharashtra Open Carrom Challengers Trophy With Dominant Final Win Over Abhishek...
K Srinivas Clinches Maharashtra Open Carrom Challengers Trophy With Dominant Final Win Over Abhishek...
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: What India Needs To Do To Qualify For Semi-Final In 'Do Or Die'...
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: What India Needs To Do To Qualify For Semi-Final In 'Do Or Die'...