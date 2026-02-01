IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: What India Needs To Do To Qualify For Semi-Final In 'Do Or Die' Clash?

India and PAkistan face off for a final spot in the semi-final |

India and Pakistan will battle it out in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. The two arch-rivals will face off in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter at the Queen's Sport Park in Bulawayo. Adding a further incentive to an already emotionally charged game is a the race for the semi-final.

England, Afghanistan and Australia have qualified for the semi-final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. That leaves only one spot, with both India and Pakistan chasing. Hence, the game is a do or die encounter for both teams.

India's equation is pretty straightforward. A win against Pakistan will ensure they qualify for the final four as the top-ranked team from Group 2.

If Pakistan bat first, they would need to win by 105 runs or more to finish second in the Group 2 standings and qualify for the semi-finals at India's expense.

However, if they end up chasing, then Pakistan would need to achieve whatever target India set at a pretty fast pace. For instance, if Pakistan have to chase a target of 251, they would have to do so in 29.4 overs or fewer to progress through to the knockouts. And if the target is lower, Pakistan would have to chase it marginally quicker.

Indian supporters can catch all the action live on Star Sports Network’s linear TV channels, while the JioHotstar platform will stream the contest online, offering viewers the flexibility to watch on digital devices. These broadcast arrangements are part of the ICC’s comprehensive coverage strategy for the U19 World Cup, ensuring that key matches like India–Pakistan are accessible to fans in India and other regions.