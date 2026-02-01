 Time And Tide Dominates Dr S C Jain Sprinters’ Championship With Stunning Tenth Straight Win At Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Time And Tide delivered a commanding performance to win the Dr S C Jain Sprinters’ Championship (Gr.2) at Mahalaxmi, registering his 10th consecutive victory. Ridden by Surraj Narredu, the four-year-old surged past Dream Seller in the final stretch to seal the title in emphatic fashion.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 01:27 AM IST
article-image
Time And Tide thrilled racing fans with a commanding performance to clinch the Dr S C Jain Sprinters’ Championship, a Grade 2 event held on the tenth day of the Mumbai Meeting at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, just ahead of the Indian Derby. |

Mumbai: Time And Tide thrilled racing fans with a commanding performance to clinch the Dr S C Jain Sprinters’ Championship, a Grade 2 event held on the tenth day of the Mumbai Meeting at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, just ahead of the Indian Derby.

Guided by champion jockey Surraj Narredu, the four-year-old registered his tenth consecutive win, adding to the nine earlier triumphs secured under jockey A. Sandesh.

Breaking smartly and settling into third place from the gates, Time And Tide maintained a strong position before surging ahead in the final stretch. He crossed the finish line more than a length clear of Dream Seller, sealing the championship in emphatic style.

Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Derby Set For Classic Clash As Oaks, Guineas And Gold Cup Champions...
article-image

The six-furlong contest initially saw Shambala dictate the pace, with Miss American Pie trailing. At the halfway mark, Dream Seller seized the lead, stretching six lengths clear as the field turned for home. But with 200 meters remaining, Time And Tide unleashed a blistering burst of speed, drawing level with Dream Seller. In the final 50 meters, he powered past to secure a decisive victory, leaving no doubt about his dominance.

