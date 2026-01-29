ISPL Season 3: Firoz Shaikh Claims Hat-Trick As Delhi Superheros Beat Srinagar Ke Veer By 25 Runs

Firoz Shaikh celebrates his match-winning hat-trick as Delhi Superheros defeat Srinagar Ke Veer in ISPL Season 3 | File Photo

Surat, January 29, 2026: Delhi Superheros staged a remarkable recovery with the bat and a clinical effort with the ball to defeat Srinagar Ke Veer by 25 runs in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 clash at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Thursday. Defending a modest total of 84, Delhi’s bowlers, led by Firoz Shaikh’s sensational hat-trick, restricted Srinagar to 59/9 in their 10 overs.

It was the second hat-trick of the season after Falcon Risers Hyderabad’s Vicky Bhoir picked up three consecutive wickets against the same opponents, Srinagar.

Early collapse for Delhi

Sent in to bat, Delhi Superheros faced an immediate collapse against a disciplined Srinagar attack. Openers Subhajit Jana Dhoni (10) and Vishwajit Mhatre (8) fell cheaply as the top order crumbled under the pressure of the tape-ball overs. Srinagar’s Dilip Binjwa (3-5) and Minad Manjrekar (3-8) were unplayable, ripping through the line-up with three wickets apiece. At one stage, Delhi looked in danger of being bowled out for under 60.

Nashant Kumar steadies innings

However, Nashant Kumar played a match-defining cameo, blasting an unbeaten 32 off just 14 balls. His innings, which included one four and one six into the stands, propelled Delhi to a competitive 84/9. Dhananjay Bhintade also chipped in with three wickets for Srinagar but was expensive, conceding 25 runs.

Srinagar struggle in chase

In reply, Srinagar Ke Veer’s chase never gained momentum. They lost Aryan Naik for a duck in the first over to Dhiraj Bhoir. While Arvind Kumar (21 off 16) and Amol Nilugade (18 off 13) tried to stabilise the innings, the required run rate climbed steadily. Delhi’s bowlers utilised the conditions perfectly, with Dhiraj Bhoir (2-5) and Sahil Longale (2-6) choking the run flow.

Shaikh seals win with hat-trick

The match was effectively sealed in the ninth over when Firoz Shaikh produced a moment of magic. Shaikh dismissed Harsh Adsul, Dilip Binjwa, and Shahrukh Khan on three consecutive deliveries to claim a hat-trick, finishing with figures of 3-2 in his solitary over. The lower order offered no resistance, and a run-out on the first ball of the final over ended Srinagar’s hopes, leaving them stranded at 59/9.

Upcoming fixture and broadcast

Now, Tiigers of Kolkata face Majhi Mumbai at 8 pm.

ISPL Season 3 matches are being televised live on Star Sports Khel and streamed on JioHotstar. Tickets for matches are available online on BookMyShow.

Brief scores: Delhi Superheros 84/9 in 10 overs (Nashant Kumar 32, Subhajit Jana Dhoni 10; Dilip Binjwa 3-5, Minad Manjrekar 3-8) beat Srinagar Ke Veer 59/9 in 10 overs (Arvind Kumar 21, Amol Nilugade 18; Firoz Shaikh 3-2, Dhiraj Bhoir 2-5) by 25 runs.