 Bad News For Sanju Samson Fans? Ishan Kishan Takes Over Wicket-Keeping After Maiden Ton Ahead Of ICC T20 WC 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBad News For Sanju Samson Fans? Ishan Kishan Takes Over Wicket-Keeping After Maiden Ton Ahead Of ICC T20 WC 2026

Bad News For Sanju Samson Fans? Ishan Kishan Takes Over Wicket-Keeping After Maiden Ton Ahead Of ICC T20 WC 2026

Sanju Samson's prospects of having a starting XI spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 seem to have ended. The Kerala star has endured a horrible run at the top of the order in the IND vs NZ series. In turn, Ishan Kishan has made a roaring comeback, including a century in Thiruvananthapuram. The last straw was Kishan taking the gloves, with Sanju having done so in all 4 games previously.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 09:14 PM IST
article-image

Ishan Kishan took over keeping duties for the IND vs NZ 5th T20I on Saturday. The left-hander slammed his maiden T20I century in front of a packed crowd at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Samson had kept wickets in all 4 games so far, but Kishan took the gloves for the final match of the series.

It all but signals the end of Samson's hopes in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Sanju was the first choice wicket-keeper in the Indian squad for the tournament kicking off on February 7. However, Kishan has made the most of his opportunities in the IND vs NZ series, while Samson has struggled for runs.

more to follow...

FPJ Shorts
Bad News For Sanju Samson Fans? Ishan Kishan Takes Over Wicket-Keeping After Maiden Ton Ahead Of ICC T20 WC 2026
Bad News For Sanju Samson Fans? Ishan Kishan Takes Over Wicket-Keeping After Maiden Ton Ahead Of ICC T20 WC 2026
L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series 2026: Main Draw Unveiled At MSLTA
L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series 2026: Main Draw Unveiled At MSLTA
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Criticises 'The Kerala Story 2' Teaser, Warns Against Communal Polarisation
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Criticises 'The Kerala Story 2' Teaser, Warns Against Communal Polarisation
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Break 75-Year-Old Tradition
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Break 75-Year-Old Tradition
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bad News For Sanju Samson Fans? Ishan Kishan Takes Over Wicket-Keeping After Maiden Ton Ahead Of ICC...
Bad News For Sanju Samson Fans? Ishan Kishan Takes Over Wicket-Keeping After Maiden Ton Ahead Of ICC...
L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series 2026: Main Draw Unveiled At MSLTA
L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series 2026: Main Draw Unveiled At MSLTA
Suryakumar Yadav Hugs Ishan Kishan To Celebrate His Sensational Ton In Heartfelt Moment During IND...
Suryakumar Yadav Hugs Ishan Kishan To Celebrate His Sensational Ton In Heartfelt Moment During IND...
Tilak Varma Injury Update: Indian Batter Likely To Play Warm Up Game Against USA Ahead Of ICC T20 WC...
Tilak Varma Injury Update: Indian Batter Likely To Play Warm Up Game Against USA Ahead Of ICC T20 WC...
'Thank You Sanju Samson' Trends On X As Fans Call It Indian Opener's Farewell Game At Home After Low...
'Thank You Sanju Samson' Trends On X As Fans Call It Indian Opener's Farewell Game At Home After Low...