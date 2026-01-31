Bad News For Sanju Samson Fans? Ishan Kishan Takes Over Wicket-Keeping After Maiden Ton Ahead Of ICC T20 WC 2026

Ishan Kishan took over keeping duties for the IND vs NZ 5th T20I on Saturday. The left-hander slammed his maiden T20I century in front of a packed crowd at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Samson had kept wickets in all 4 games so far, but Kishan took the gloves for the final match of the series.
It all but signals the end of Samson's hopes in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Sanju was the first choice wicket-keeper in the Indian squad for the tournament kicking off on February 7. However, Kishan has made the most of his opportunities in the IND vs NZ series, while Samson has struggled for runs.
more to follow...
