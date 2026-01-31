Tilak Varma Injury Update: Indian Batter Likely To Play Warm Up Game Against USA Ahead Of ICC T20 WC 2026

Left-handed batter Tilak Varma | IANS

New Delhi: Left-handed batter Tilak Varma is likely to feature in India A’s warm-up game against the United States of America (USA) ahead of joining the Indian team for the Men’s T20 World Cup starting on February 7.

Tilak, 23, has been at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for his rehab after undergoing a lower abdominal surgery in Rajkot earlier this month. He was initially in line to join the Indian team for the final two T20Is against New Zealand, but he wasn’t included keeping his availability for the World Cup in mind.

“Tilak played a simulation match at the CoE on Friday to test his match fitness. As a result, he’s playing on February 2 for India A in their warm-up game against USA at the DY Patil Stadium. If it goes well, then he will join the main Indian team ahead of their warm-up match against South Africa on February 4,” said a source tracking the development to IANS on Saturday.

Though the India ‘A’ squad is yet to be officially announced by the BCCI, it is understood that fast bowler Mayank Yadav is likely to be included after spending nearly a year out with a lower back stress fracture which needed surgical intervention in Christchurch, New Zealand, last year and has been at CoE for a long time, focusing on his rehab and exercises.

Despite limited appearances in IPL 2025 due to injury, Lucknow Super Giants retained him for the 2026 IPL season. “Yes, Mayank has been included for the warm-up games, because he’s fully fit now. He has been bowling regularly and featured in the stimulation game at CoE on Friday,” said another source familiar with the matter.

Batting all-rounder Riyan Parag, currently recovering from a right shoulder injury, is also expected to be a part of the India A team after taking part in the simulation match at the CoE. Previously, Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya were confirmed to be a part of the India A team for T20 World Cup warm-up games after being released from Delhi’s squad for their ongoing Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai.

It is understood that Badoni could be named as India A captain, barring any last-minute change from the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel. India A will also play another warm-up game against Namibia at the BCCI CoE Ground on February 6, while Suryakumar Yadav-led India begin their title defence against USA in a Group A clash at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7.

