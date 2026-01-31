RCB Heartthrob Lauren Bell Spotted At Vadodara Airport During Visit To Goa With Teammates After Qualifying For WPL 2026 Final - VIDEO Viral

RCB Heartthrob Lauren Bell Spotted At Vadodara Airport During Visit To Goa With Teammates After Qualifying For WPL 2026 Final | X

Vadodara, January 31: Beautiful England pacer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowler Lauren Bell was spotted at the Vadodara Airport. A video of the RCB heartthrob and the new national crush went viral on social media in which she is seen entering the airport reportedly while travelling for a holiday to Goa.

Goa Holiday

The RCB stars took their time off the game and went to Goa for a holiday after confirming their qualification for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 finals. Lauren Bell was spotted in a black and white striped t-shirt paired with black shorts outside the airport. She is also seen carrying a red-coloured backpack with a sling around her shoulders.

Viral Video

The video of the spotting is going viral on social media and the video shows that she is entering the airport after getting her documents verified by the security personnel present at the entrance of the airport. The English bowler has gone viral more for her beauty than her bowling.

Instagram

Economical Bowler

The RCB opening bowler has been one of the most economical bowlers in the tournament so far. The RCB star has become a sensation on social media as her followers have crossed 1.9 millions on Instagram and her posts grab attention and reaction on a very large number.

Instagram

Lauren's Instagram Post

Lauren Bell shared an Instagram Story while holidaying with her English teammate Linsey Smith. She wrote in the post that they are holidaying in South Goa. They both are seen in a fun moment with Lauren's hand around Smith's shoulders.

RCB Qualify For Finals

RCB has qualified for the WPL 2026 finals which will be held on Thursday (February 5) in Vadodara. RCB will have to wait till Tuesday (February 3) for the confirmation of their opponents in the finals.