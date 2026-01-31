'Thank You Sanju Samson' Trends On X As Fans Call It Indian Opener's Farewell Game At Home After Low Score In IND vs NZ 5th T20I

Sanju Samson has once again been the butt of social media humour after his low score in the IND vs NZ 5th T20I on Saturday. Sanju has struggled for form but was expected to make the most of his chance in his first game on his home turf in Thiruvananthapuram. Sanju scored just 6 stunning a packed crowd into silence.

Overall, it has been a poor series for the Kerala batter. In 5 innings, Samson has scored 46 runs averaging less than 10. The Chennai Super Kings star faces stiff competition for his place in the XI. Fans are speculating that Samson has simply run out of chances, posting farewell messages for the the Kerala batter on X.

Sanju was backed by the selectors and team management for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 ahead of vice-captain Shubman Gill. However, the Kerala batter's form has been shocking in a series where runs have flown from the bat. Barring Sanju, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh have all got runs under their belt.

With Tilak Varma also set to be in the mix for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Samson could find himself on the sidelines. While Sanju has struggled, Kishan has shown with flying colours. It could prompt Gautam Gambhir to pick the left-hander at the top. Abhishek and Kishan are good friends and play for the same IPL team as well.

And while Sanju struggled, Ishan Kishan made a strong statement in India's final bilateral game before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The left-hander continued his red-hot form to slam his maiden T20I century in the IND vs NZ 5th T20I on Saturday. He scored 103 off just 42 balls, smashing 10 sixes.