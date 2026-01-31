 'Thank You Sanju Samson' Trends On X As Fans Call It Indian Opener's Farewell Game At Home After Low Score In IND vs NZ 5th T20I
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Thank You Sanju Samson' Trends On X As Fans Call It Indian Opener's Farewell Game At Home After Low Score In IND vs NZ 5th T20I

'Thank You Sanju Samson' Trends On X As Fans Call It Indian Opener's Farewell Game At Home After Low Score In IND vs NZ 5th T20I

Sanju Samson was trolled heavily on social media following his performance in the IND vs NZ 5th T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Samson scored 6 runs in front of his home crowd before being dismissed. The Kerala star has only scored 46 runs in 5 matches this series, with netizens now calling it his farewell match and flooding X with 'Thank You Sanju Samson' posts.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 08:49 PM IST
article-image

Sanju Samson has once again been the butt of social media humour after his low score in the IND vs NZ 5th T20I on Saturday. Sanju has struggled for form but was expected to make the most of his chance in his first game on his home turf in Thiruvananthapuram. Sanju scored just 6 stunning a packed crowd into silence.

Overall, it has been a poor series for the Kerala batter. In 5 innings, Samson has scored 46 runs averaging less than 10. The Chennai Super Kings star faces stiff competition for his place in the XI. Fans are speculating that Samson has simply run out of chances, posting farewell messages for the the Kerala batter on X.

Sanju was backed by the selectors and team management for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 ahead of vice-captain Shubman Gill. However, the Kerala batter's form has been shocking in a series where runs have flown from the bat. Barring Sanju, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh have all got runs under their belt.

With Tilak Varma also set to be in the mix for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Samson could find himself on the sidelines. While Sanju has struggled, Kishan has shown with flying colours. It could prompt Gautam Gambhir to pick the left-hander at the top. Abhishek and Kishan are good friends and play for the same IPL team as well.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: NCLT Approves Capri Global Resolution Plan For SevenHills Hospital, Clears Path For Revival
Mumbai News: NCLT Approves Capri Global Resolution Plan For SevenHills Hospital, Clears Path For Revival
Bad News For Sanju Samson Fans? Ishan Kishan Takes Over Wicket-Keeping After Maiden Ton Ahead Of ICC T20 WC 2026
Bad News For Sanju Samson Fans? Ishan Kishan Takes Over Wicket-Keeping After Maiden Ton Ahead Of ICC T20 WC 2026
L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series 2026: Main Draw Unveiled At MSLTA
L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series 2026: Main Draw Unveiled At MSLTA
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Criticises 'The Kerala Story 2' Teaser, Warns Against Communal Polarisation
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Criticises 'The Kerala Story 2' Teaser, Warns Against Communal Polarisation
Read Also
'Century Loading': Ishan Kishan Smashes Ish Sodhi 4,4,4,6,4,6 In An Over To Get To His Fifty In IND...
article-image

And while Sanju struggled, Ishan Kishan made a strong statement in India's final bilateral game before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The left-hander continued his red-hot form to slam his maiden T20I century in the IND vs NZ 5th T20I on Saturday. He scored 103 off just 42 balls, smashing 10 sixes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bad News For Sanju Samson Fans? Ishan Kishan Takes Over Wicket-Keeping After Maiden Ton Ahead Of ICC...
Bad News For Sanju Samson Fans? Ishan Kishan Takes Over Wicket-Keeping After Maiden Ton Ahead Of ICC...
L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series 2026: Main Draw Unveiled At MSLTA
L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series 2026: Main Draw Unveiled At MSLTA
Suryakumar Yadav Hugs Ishan Kishan To Celebrate His Sensational Ton In Heartfelt Moment During IND...
Suryakumar Yadav Hugs Ishan Kishan To Celebrate His Sensational Ton In Heartfelt Moment During IND...
Tilak Varma Injury Update: Indian Batter Likely To Play Warm Up Game Against USA Ahead Of ICC T20 WC...
Tilak Varma Injury Update: Indian Batter Likely To Play Warm Up Game Against USA Ahead Of ICC T20 WC...
'Thank You Sanju Samson' Trends On X As Fans Call It Indian Opener's Farewell Game At Home After Low...
'Thank You Sanju Samson' Trends On X As Fans Call It Indian Opener's Farewell Game At Home After Low...