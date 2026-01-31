 'Century Loading': Ishan Kishan Smashes Ish Sodhi 4,4,4,6,4,6 In An Over To Get To His Fifty In IND Vs NZ 5th T20I - VIDEO
Ishan Kishan smashed his second half-century of the series in the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
Thiruvananthapuram, January 31: Indian wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan is in the form of his life since his return to the Indian team in the IND Vs NZ T20I series at home. Ishan Kishan smashed his second half-century of the series in the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

To achieve the feat, Ishan Kishan capitalised an over from the New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi. Ishan Kishan smashed Ish Sodhi for 4,4,4,6,4,6 in the 12th over to get to his fifty. Ishan Kishan is currently unbeaten on 82 off just 35 balls with 7 sixes and 6 fours at a strike-rate of over 230.

Batting first, India lost two early wickets of Abhishek Sharma and out of form Sanju Samson. Ishan Kishan came to the crease and made a good partnership with the skipper Suryakumar Yadav who also reached his fifty in no time.

They had a steady start to their innings after early breakthroughs and then paced their innings after smashing Ish Sodhi for 29 runs in a single and then Suryakumar Yadav smashed smashed Jacob Duffy for a 24 runs over. India is sailing towards a massive target as they are batting on 185/2 in just 14.2 overs at the time of publishing the article.

