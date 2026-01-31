Sanju Samson Mania Grips Thiruvananthapuram Ahead Of IND vs NZ 5th T20, City Adorned With Giant Posters & Banners; Video

Image: SanjuSamsonFP/X

The craze surrounding Sanju Samson in Thiruvananthapuram has reached extraordinary levels ahead of the India vs New Zealand 5th T20, turning the Kerala capital into a celebration zone for its hometown hero. Roads across the city are adorned with massive posters and banners of Samson, reflecting the deep emotional connection between the cricketer and local fans. From busy junctions to residential areas, his image dominates the streets, creating a festive atmosphere rarely seen for an international fixture.

Sanju Samson’s rise from a young talent in Kerala to an established name in Indian cricket has made him a symbol of pride for Thiruvananthapuram. For many fans, this match is more than just another T20, it represents a chance to watch one of their own perform on the international stage at home. The excitement is particularly intense as opportunities for international matches in the city are limited, making this occasion even more special.

Local fan groups and cricket enthusiasts have actively contributed to the buzz, putting up posters, flex boards, and murals celebrating Samson’s journey. Social media has mirrored the excitement on the streets, with fans sharing images and messages expressing hope for a defining performance from the wicketkeeper-batter. Chants of his name are already echoing around the city as match day approaches.

The IND vs NZ 5th T20 has thus taken on added significance in Thiruvananthapuram, blending international cricket with local emotion. Regardless of the result, the overwhelming support for Sanju Samson highlights his status as a local icon and underscores how deeply cricket, and its heroes, are woven into the cultural fabric of the city.

Sanju Samson expressed a mix of emotion, gratitude and excitement as he was officially unveiled by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. Speaking in a video, the star wicketkeeper-batter admitted that the moment felt surreal, especially after years of competing against CSK and admiring the aura surrounding the franchise. His words reflected both the pride and responsibility that come with donning one of the league’s most iconic jerseys.

Samson revealed that he had long dreamt of this opportunity, saying, “I have been waiting for this day. And I'm very fortunate that I'm going to wear the yellow jersey.” For a player who has built his reputation with elegance, resilience and consistency, being welcomed into the CSK setup marks a significant milestone. He went on to add that, despite imagining many moments in his cricketing journey, he had never envisioned how he would feel wearing the yellow. But the moment he finally did, the sentiment was clear: “I felt like a champion. I felt like ok wow.”

His reaction resonates with the culture CSK has built over the years, one that blends calm leadership, loyalty and a winning mindset. For Samson, stepping into a team that has been home to legends like MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina is more than just a professional move; it is a step into a legacy that few franchises can match. The confidence he felt instantly after wearing the jersey reflects the belief the team has placed in him and the atmosphere the franchise is known for cultivating.

As CSK prepares for the upcoming mini-auction and begins shaping its core for IPL 2026, Samson’s addition already adds a fresh dimension. His experience, shot-making ability, and leadership qualities make him a valuable presence in the dressing room. More importantly, his heartfelt words signal a deep emotional investment, something that often translates into impactful performances on the field.

With anticipation building, Samson’s journey in yellow is already one of the most talked-about storylines of the upcoming season. And if his early feelings are any indication, the partnership between Sanju Samson and CSK promises to be both powerful and memorable.