WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Event In India

The WWE Royal Rumble 2026, one of the most highly anticipated events on the wrestling calendar, is scheduled for February 1, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the first time the annual battle royal is held in the Middle East. The event kicks off the Road to WrestleMania 42 and will feature both the men’s and women’s 30-participant Royal Rumble matches, where winners earn championship opportunities later in the year.

For fans in India, the Royal Rumble won’t be broadcast live on traditional TV networks; instead, the event will be live-streamed on Netflix, which has become the exclusive OTT home for WWE programming in India following a global rights deal. Indian viewers can start streaming the event from around 12:30 a.m. IST on February 1, 2026, shortly after it begins internationally. An active Netflix subscription is required to watch both the Royal Rumble and the rest of the action on the card.

Beyond the signature Royal Rumble matches, the 39th edition’s card reportedly includes high-profile bouts such as Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship tag and a career-threatening match between AJ Styles and Gunther, adding to the night’s spectacle. Wrestling superstars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan are also expected to appear, making it a must-watch event for Indian WWE fans.

With Netflix’s exclusive streaming rights in India, WWE enthusiasts can enjoy this landmark Royal Rumble live on a global platform, complete with the storytelling and action that have helped the event become one of sports entertainment’s biggest nights.