Shivam Dube Spotted Flying Paper Plane While Fielding During IND Vs NZ 4th T20I; Video

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube provided fans with a light-hearted and memorable moment during the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand, when he was spotted flying a paper plane while fielding on the boundary. The playful incident quickly caught the attention of cameras and spectators, adding a touch of humor to an otherwise intense international contest.

As the match progressed and New Zealand’s innings slowed in the middle overs, Dube, stationed near the boundary, appeared relaxed and in high spirits. In a moment that reflected the lighter side of the game, he picked up a paper plane, likely thrown from the stands, and sent it gliding back into the air. The crowd responded with laughter and applause, while the clip soon went viral across social media platforms.

The gesture showcased Dube’s easygoing personality and reminded fans that cricket, despite its pressure and competitiveness, still allows room for fun and spontaneity. Such moments often resonate with viewers, especially in the fast-paced T20 format, where entertainment on and off the field plays a significant role in the game’s appeal.

While the paper plane moment was brief, it added charm to the contest and underlined the positive atmosphere within the Indian camp. Shivam Dube’s playful act stood out as a reminder that even at the highest level, players can enjoy the game and connect with fans in simple, joyful ways.

Ishan Kishan Dragged Away By Bishnoi, Arshdeep & Abhishek As Team India's Banter Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ 4th T20; Video

Team India’s camp looked relaxed and full of fun ahead of the fourth T20I against New Zealand as a light-hearted moment involving Ishan Kishan went viral at the airport. What began as a calm, friendly chat soon turned into classic dressing-room banter, giving fans a glimpse of the squad’s cheerful mood off the field.

Ishan Kishan was seen chilling with Hardik Pandya, the two sharing laughs while waiting at the airport. The moment reflected the easy camaraderie between the senior all-rounder and the wicketkeeper-batter, who has been a regular presence in India’s white-ball setup.

However, the calm didn’t last long. Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma soon entered the frame and decided to have some fun at Kishan’s expense. In a playful twist, the trio jokingly dragged Ishan away from Hardik, much to everyone’s amusement. Kishan offered mock resistance, laughing as his teammates pulled him along, turning the airport lounge into an impromptu comedy act.

The clip quickly caught fans’ attention on social media, with many enjoying the team’s relaxed vibe ahead of an important match. Such moments highlight the strong bond within the Indian squad and how players balance competitive intensity with light-hearted fun.

As India prepare to face New Zealand in the crucial fourth T20I, scenes like these suggest the team is in a positive headspace, united, confident, and enjoying each other’s company both on and off the field.