 Unlucky! Shivam Dube Show In IND Vs NZ 4th T20I Ends After Harshit Rana's Shot Leads To Unfortunate Run Out | VIDEO
Unlucky! Shivam Dube Show In IND Vs NZ 4th T20I Ends After Harshit Rana's Shot Leads To Unfortunate Run Out | VIDEO

Shivam Dube put on a show in the IND vs NZ 4th t20I on Wednesday. With India's top order crumbling in the run chase, Dube single handedly kept India's hopes up with a blistering 23-ball 64 in Vishakhapatnam. The left-hander's carnage which included 7 sixes, came to an end after a Harshit Rana shot deflected off Matt Henry to catch him out of his crease in an unfortunate run out.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
article-image

Dube walked into bat with India in deep trouble having slipped to 63/4. He signalled his intentions with a massive 101 metre six off Mitchell Santner to get the proceedings. However, it was against Ish Sodhi where the Chennai Super Kings ace went full throttle.

Dube single handedly kept India in the run chase after the top order crumbled in the pursuit of 215. The left-hander reached his half-century in just 15 balls, making it the third fastest by an Indian in the format. Dube now only trails Yuvraj Singh (12 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (14 balls) for the quickest fifty by an Indian. Sharma did so in the last game in Guwahati.

article-image

