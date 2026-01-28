VIDEO: Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav Offer Prayers At Vishakhapatnam's Iconic Simhachalam Temple Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 4th T20I

Team India stars visited the historic Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Simhachalam. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and several other support staff offered their prayers at the iconic devotional place.

India players had a shawl wrapped around their neck, while also sat down for special offerings. Axar had a picture frame of the idols with flowers and garlands put forward. The video of the Indian stars at the temple has since gone viral on social media.

The Simhachalam temple has turned into popular pit stop for Indian players on their visits to Vizag. The coastal city hosted an ODI in the IND vs SA series, with Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli and Kl Rahul all visiting and seeking blessings.

India's visit on Wednesday comes ahead of the IND vs NZ 4th T20I at the ACA-DVCA Stadium. The Men in Blue come into the game having already sealed the 5-match series with an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Their batting has simply blown New Zealand away with Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav all in good touch. Rinku Singh and Hardik Pandya have also chipped in with cameos. Such has been the fury in their batting that India have so far spent only a combined 25.2 overs in the park while chasing 209 and 154.

