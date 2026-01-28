Ishan Kishan Dragged Away By Bishnoi, Arshdeep & Abhishek As Team India's Banter Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ 4th T20; Video

Image: cricket_live247/X

Team India’s camp looked relaxed and full of fun ahead of the fourth T20I against New Zealand as a light-hearted moment involving Ishan Kishan went viral at the airport. What began as a calm, friendly chat soon turned into classic dressing-room banter, giving fans a glimpse of the squad’s cheerful mood off the field.

Ishan Kishan was seen chilling with Hardik Pandya, the two sharing laughs while waiting at the airport. The moment reflected the easy camaraderie between the senior all-rounder and the wicketkeeper-batter, who has been a regular presence in India’s white-ball setup.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, the calm didn’t last long. Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma soon entered the frame and decided to have some fun at Kishan’s expense. In a playful twist, the trio jokingly dragged Ishan away from Hardik, much to everyone’s amusement. Kishan offered mock resistance, laughing as his teammates pulled him along, turning the airport lounge into an impromptu comedy act.

The clip quickly caught fans’ attention on social media, with many enjoying the team’s relaxed vibe ahead of an important match. Such moments highlight the strong bond within the Indian squad and how players balance competitive intensity with light-hearted fun.

As India prepare to face New Zealand in the crucial fourth T20I, scenes like these suggest the team is in a positive headspace, united, confident, and enjoying each other’s company both on and off the field.

'Look At My LV Bag': Ishan Kishan's Funny Remark Lightens Mood Ahead Of IND vs NZ 4th T20; Video

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan brought some humor to the team’s pre-match routine ahead of the 4th T20 against New Zealand. As he was about to board the team bus, Kishan could be heard jokingly saying, “Look at my LV bag,” while showing off his designer Louis Vuitton bag.

The light-hearted moment, captured on video by team media, immediately drew smiles from teammates and fans alike, providing a glimpse of Kishan’s playful personality off the field. Known for his explosive batting and charismatic presence, Kishan’s humorous side adds a fun dimension to the Indian squad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kishan’s jovial remark offered a refreshing break from the intensity of international cricket, showing that even in high-pressure tournaments, players know how to keep the mood light.

Fans quickly shared clips of the moment on social media, praising Kishan not only for his cricketing skills but also for his cheerful demeanor that keeps the team spirit high.