 WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals' Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues Fined For Slow Over-Rate
Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues was fined ₹12 lakh for a slow over-rate during their Women’s Premier League match against Gujarat Giants at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. Delhi lost the game by three runs, slipping to fourth place in the points table. The WPL confirmed the penalty in an official statement following Tuesday’s clash.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 11:10 AM IST
Image: JioHotstar/X

“Jemimah Rodrigues, Captain of Delhi Capitals has been fined after her team maintained a slow over rate during their team’s match against Gujarat Giants at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara on Tuesday,” WPL said in a statement.

“As it was her first offence of the season under the WPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Jemimah was fined INR 12 lakhs,” it added.

With six points and a Net Run Rate of -0.164, Delhi Capitals are locked in a battle for top-three finish for the WPL playoffs. They will take on the bottom-placed UP Warriorz in their next match on February 1.

