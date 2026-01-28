'My Heartfelt Condolences...': Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Expresses Sorrow After Tragic Plane Crash

Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Ajit Pawar/Instagram/X

Former Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed his grief over the sudden demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on X, writing, “Very sad to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Ajit Pawar ji. Maharashtra has lost a dedicated leader who worked for the people, across the state. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Ajit Pawar tragically passed away on Wednesday morning when the plane he was traveling in crashed while attempting to land near Baramati. Four others on board also lost their lives, according to officials.

Tendulkar’s message highlighted Pawar’s dedication to public service and acknowledged the loss felt by the state. The incident has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra, with condolences pouring in from political leaders, sports personalities, and citizens nationwide.

Pawar’s contributions to both governance and social initiatives made him a respected figure, and his untimely passing marks a significant loss for the people of Maharashtra.

'Shocked & Saddened': IOA President P.T. Usha Offers Condolences As Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Passes Away In Plane Crash

P.T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on X, writing, “Shocked & saddened by the sudden passing away of Deputy CM of Maharashtra Shri. Ajit Pawar ji. His absence will be felt in sports. My heartfelt condolences with his family, friends and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Ajit Pawar passed away on Wednesday morning when the small aircraft he was traveling in crashed while attempting to land in Baramati. Reports stated that up to five people were on board, all of whom tragically lost their lives. The plane reportedly went down in an open field, and emergency services rushed to the scene.

Apart from his political career, Pawar has contributed significantly to sports administration in the state. P.T. Usha’s message highlighted the impact of his loss on the sporting community, reflecting the respect he commanded beyond politics.

The sudden tragedy has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra and the nation, with condolences pouring in from leaders, sports personalities, and citizens alike.