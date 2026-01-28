'Accidental But A Great Meeting': Anupam Kher Stumbles Into Rohit Sharma's Vanity Van, Fans Love Wholesome Meet-Cute Interaction

Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently enjoyed a delightful and unexpected meeting with former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, turning a simple mistake into a memorable moment. The actor shared the story of the accidental meet-cute on social media, much to the delight of fans from both cinema and cricket worlds.

The incident took place during a shoot when Anupam Kher was mistakenly guided into the wrong vanity van among several parked at the location. Fate had a pleasant surprise waiting for him inside, Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. What could have been an awkward moment instead turned into a warm and cheerful interaction.

Posting two pictures with Rohit and Ritika on Instagram, Anupam captioned the post, “ACCIDENTAL BUT A GREAT MEETING… By mistake I was ushered into a wrong van. And who do I see? The GREATEST Rohit Sharma! My favourite cricketer and his beautiful and hugely supportive wife Ritika.”

The actor went on to heap praise on Rohit, not just for his cricketing brilliance but for his personality. Anupam described the cricketer as “extremely real,” appreciating his calm nature, effortless laughter, and lack of pretence. He admired how Rohit remains unchanged off the field, doesn’t seek attention, and carries himself with ease and authenticity.

“I love Rohit not just for being an amazing player, but equally for the person he is,” Anupam wrote, adding that Rohit’s ability to stay true to himself is his greatest quality.

Concluding the post on a heartfelt note, Anupam thanked Rohit for his warmth and kindness, wishing both him and Ritika long, healthy lives. The accidental meeting quickly became a fan-favourite moment online, celebrating humility, warmth, and genuine connection across professions.

Heartwarming Scenes! Rohit Sharma Signs Autograph On A Fan's Poster Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 1st ODI; Video

Former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma once again proved why he is adored by fans not just for his achievements on the field, but also for his humility and warmth off it. Ahead of the much-anticipated first ODI between India and New Zealand, Rohit was seen sharing a touching moment with a fan that quickly won hearts online.

As the Rohit arrived on the airport, a fan holding a poster featuring Rohit Sharma eagerly waited to catch the former skipper’s attention. Despite a tight schedule and security presence, Rohit noticed the fan and took a moment to stop. He graciously signed the poster, leaving the fan visibly thrilled and emotional.

The short video of the interaction soon went viral on social media, with fans praising Rohit for his down-to-earth nature and genuine connection with supporters. Many lauded him for always acknowledging fans and making time for them, regardless of the occasion.

With the IND vs NZ 1st ODI around the corner, Rohit Sharma will be eager to lead from the front as India looks to make a strong start to the series. While his performances with the bat remain highly anticipated, moments like these continue to reinforce Rohit Sharma’s status as one of cricket’s most beloved figures.