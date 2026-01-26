 'History Defeat Karege...': Rohit Sharma Teases Iconic Slow Motion Trophy Lift In New Promo For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Video
HomeSports'History Defeat Karege...': Rohit Sharma Teases Iconic Slow Motion Trophy Lift In New Promo For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Video

Rohit Sharma is the official ambassador of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 set to be held in India and Sri Lanka starting February 7. Sharma was captain when India lifted the trophy in the 2024 edition before announcing retirement. In the latest promo, Rohit has backed the team to 'defeat history' and re-create his iconic slow motion walk to lift the trophy.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma in the latest promo video for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. |

Rohit Sharma has backed India to defend its title in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 starting next month. In a latest promotional video, Rohit urged the Indian team to 'repeat and defeat history' when they take the field for the tournament. The Men in Blue are defending champions having won the competition under Rohit's leadership in 2024.

In the video, Rohit can be seen on Raj Shamani's podcast when he is quizzed about his message to the Indian team. The former India captain responds, "Bas yahi karege, history repeat karege, history defeat karege (We'll repeat and defeat history)."

Rohit broke into his viral trophy celebration, where the Indian captain makes a slow motion walk to the rest of his teammates with trophy in hand.

That walk became the main takeaway. Video showed several fans mimicking the walk on course of their daily activities. From kids to elderly, from treks to weddings, Indian cricket fans were seen adopting the same.

Rohit's history defeat karege remark comes with the odds stacked against India. While the Men in Blue walk into the tournament as overwhelming favourites, no team has ever defended the T20 World Cup title.

article-image

Furthermore, no team has also won the title at home. Should the men in blue win, it would mark the first time a team has lifted the ICC T20 World Cup three times.

