India's 77th Republic Day: Jay Shah, Rohit Sharma, Manu Bhaker & Others Celebrate Republic Day With Heartfelt Messages | X @GautamGambhir

New Delhi: As the nation celebrates its 77th Republic Day with pride and patriotism, members of the Indian sports fraternity came together to extend warm wishes on social media, reflecting their deep sense of gratitude and responsibility to the country.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) chair Jay Shah, former India captain Rohit Sharma, two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and others extended his Republic Day greetings on Instagram Story, joining the nationwide celebrations.

International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah also shared his wishes on Instagram, writing, "Happy Republic Day! Let us celebrate the constitution that shapes India towards a stronger and more resilient nation."

Gautam Gambhir's Tweet

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir took to X to underline the importance of unity, stating, "We have one Constitution. We should also have just one identity - INDIAN! #HappyRepublicDay."

Olympic Medallist Pistol Shooter Manu Bhaker's Message

Two-time Olympic medallist pistol shooter Manu Bhaker expressed her pride on Instagram, saying, "Proud to represent my country today and every day. Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day."

Shikhar Dhawan's Tweet

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan joined the celebrations on X, posting, "Dil se Hindustani. Happy Republic Day."

India's T20I captain and dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav marked the occasion with an Instagram post, reflecting on the nation's journey, "77 years of a nation guided by its Constitution. Happy Republic Day."

AIFF Extends Its Greetings

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) also extended greetings on X, conveying wishes from across the football community with the message, “Happy 77th Republic Day from the #IndianFootball family!”

One of India’s most celebrated cricketers and a two-time World Cup winner, Yuvraj Singh, shared a heartfelt message via an Instagram story. He said, "My pride for Mother India comes from knowing what our country has given me and from reminding myself every day to give something back to our great nation. May we all carry this sense of pride forward and contribute to nation-building in our own unique ways. Jai Hind. #HappyRepublicDay."

BCCI's Tweet

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took to X to mark the occasion, posting, "Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day."

Irfan Pathan's Tweet

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan highlighted the significance of the Constitution and national sacrifices in his post on X, saying, "Happy Republic Day! Let us honour our Constitution and the sacrifices of our heroes. Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind!"

Hockey India echoed similar sentiments through their Republic Day message on X, stating, "Rooted in tradition, driven by excellence, united as one nation. Happy Republic Day to all!”

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina also shared his wishes through an Instagram post, simply writing, "Happy Republic Day."

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant joined the celebrations by extending his Republic Day greetings on X. He wrote, "Happy Republic Day to all."

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag celebrated the Republic Day by sharing a beautiful photo of children saluting the Indian flag. He wrote on X, "There is an intoxication in the pride of our Tricolour. There is a thrill in the honour of our Motherland. We will unfurl this flag everywhere with dignity, for this pride is the pride of Hindustan itself. Warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of Republic Day!"

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)