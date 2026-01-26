India Vs Pakistan Clash In Danger? PCB Mull Boycott In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Drama

Image Credits: X

Pakistan could boycott their match against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 next month. PCB are aiming to show solidarity with BCB following Bangladesh's ouster from the tournament. While a full withdrawal option remains, Pakistan will consider boycotting the India match which would only cost them two points.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi is set to meet PM Shehbaz Sharif to take a final call on participation in the tournament. Pakistan have long supported Bangladesh's stance for a change in venue. However, ICC rejected those demands and Bangladesh were kicked out of the tournament.

As per local media reports, Pakistan is considering multiple avenues of protest against the ICC following its decision to replace Bangladesh. A forfeit from the IND vs PAK clash will only cost them two points but ensure their status in the tournament. PCB however will lose a significant chunk of revenue from the clash.

In the ICC vote, only Pakistan voted in favour of Bangladesh as the members decided to knock Bangladesh out by a whopping 14-2 margin. Naqvi stressed that given India and Pakistan came to a neutral venue arrangement, the same could have been done for Bangladesh as well.

"The thing is that Bangladesh is the same member as Pakistan. And our stance is that if you have done this favour with Pakistan and India, then you should do the same with Bangladesh," PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi told the press earlier this week.

As per reports, ICC has threatened Pakistan with serious sanctions should the PCB decide to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Among those sanctions would be the ban Pakistan from the Asia Cup, while also cut all their bilateral ties. Any foreign players wanting to play in the PSL will not be granted NOC.