'Ek Wicket Pakka Hai...': Axar Patel Teases Harshit Rana For Devon Conway Record After IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I In Viral Video

India's vice-captain Axar Patel poked fun at Harshit Rana after the team registered a convincing 8-wicket win in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I in Guwahati on Sunday. Earlier that day, Harshit had dismissed Kiwi opener Devon Conway for the fifth time this series across ODIs and T20Is. Patel jokingly asked whether Harshit comes prepared knowing he has a wicket to his name in a video that has gone viral.

Axar introduced Harshit to the camera in interview style, asking him whether he was Devon Conway. Rana cheekily responded he was his twin before Axar asked him about his record against the New Zealand opener.

Axar then delivered the punchline. "Aap kya sochke jaate ho ki ek wicket toh pakka hai? (Do you plan and take the field knowing one wicket is certain)" Axar said forcing Harshit into a bout of laughter.

Harshit Rana made instant impact to send a packed Guwahati crowd into ruptures in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I. Bowling the first over of the game, Rana struck with just his 3rd ball of the match getting rid of Devon Conway. The Kolkata Knight Riders pacer has made the left-hander his bunny this series, dismissing him in all 5 matches he has played.

Harshit ensured that the Kiwi opener knew he had his number. While celebrating the wicket, Rana showcased all 5 fingers in the direction of the Kiwi opener, showcasing the number of times he had got him out.

The only game Conway was not dismissed by Harshit was the game the IND vs NZ 1st T20I, which Rana did not feature in.