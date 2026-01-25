 Harshit's Bunny: Rana Gets Rid Of Conway For 5th Time In IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I As Hardik Grabs A Screamer | VIDEO
Harshit's Bunny: Rana Gets Rid Of Conway For 5th Time In IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I As Hardik Grabs A Screamer | VIDEO

Harshit Rana continued his hold over Devon Conway on Sunday. In the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I In Guwahati, Conway tried to clear the infield over mid off to try and assert himself. However, Hardik Pandya took an absolute stunner to end the Kiwi star's stay in the middle. Harshit shoved 5 fingers in the direction of Conway, the number of times he has dismissed him this tour.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 07:23 PM IST
Harshit Rana made instant impact to send a packed Guwahati crowd into ruptures in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I. Bowling the first over of the game, Rana struck with just his 3rd ball of the match getting rid of Devon Conway. The Kolkata Knight Riders pacer has made the left-hander his bunny this series, dismissing him in all 5 matches he has played.

Harshit ensured that the Kiwi opener knew he had his number. While celebrating the wicket, Rana showcased all 5 fingers in the direction of the Kiwi opener, showcasing the number of times he had got him out.

Conway was under the pump with Rana having the upper hand in the match. The right arm pacer dismissed him all 3 ODIs. The only game Conway was not dismissed by Harshit was the game the IND vs NZ 1st T20I, which Rana did not feature in.

On Sunday, the left-hander tried to assert himself on the pacer only for the ploy to fall flat. Conway miss-timed his shot with Hardik Pandya leaping up to take a stunner at mid-off.

More to follow...

