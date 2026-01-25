 IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Take 3-0 Lead Before Drinks Break, Rout New Zealand's 153 In 10 OVERS
India completed a chase for the ages in a show of brutal hitting in the IND vs NZ 3rd t20I on Sunday. Chasing 154 to win, the hosts completed the rout in just 10 overs to seal a 8-wicket win in Guwahati. Abhishek Sharma smashed an incredible 20-ball 68 to steal the show, with Surya and Ishan Kishan giving able hitting company.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 09:57 PM IST
article-image

India's batting might in T20I cricket was in full display as the hosts torched down New Zealand in a record breaking chase in Guwahati on Sunday. Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav scored half-centuries as the Men in Blue hunted down 154 in just 10 overs in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I. With that victory, Surya and Co now have a 3-0 lead, claiming the series with two matches to spare.

India lost Sanju Samson off the first ball of their run chase in Guwahati. That was the only moment the visitors were in the game. Ishan Kishan slammed back to back sixes to set the tone, with Abhishek Sharma also taking off from the other end.

India raced to their team fifty in just 3.1 overs making full use of the powerplay restrictions. Even as Kishan departed, Abhishek went into beast mode smashing anything and everything the Kiwis threw at him. The left-hander reached his half-century in just 14 balls, the second fastest by an Indian only behind coach Yuvraj Singh.

With Suryakumar Yadav for company, India did not relent. The Indian captain now back to his best, joined Abhishek's hitting spree as the hosts did not take their foot off the pedal. Sharma to his credited smoked 68 off just 20 balls, playing no dot balls during his stay in Guwahati. Surya himself helped smashed a 26-ball 57, sealing the chase in exactly 10 overs. New Zealand's least expensive over costed 11.

ISPL Season 3: Saif Ali Stars With 30-Ball 61 As Tiigers Of Kolkata Hold Nerve To Edge Falcon Risers Hyderabad In High-Scoring Clash
ISPL Season 3: Saif Ali Stars With 30-Ball 61 As Tiigers Of Kolkata Hold Nerve To Edge Falcon Risers Hyderabad In High-Scoring Clash
Yogi Govt’s Mega Push: Yamuna Expressway Allots Land To More Than 65 Units
Yogi Govt’s Mega Push: Yamuna Expressway Allots Land To More Than 65 Units
Mumbai Crime: Bhandup Youth Shankar Prasad Stabbed 22 Times In Brutal Killing, Police Probe Old Enmity Angle
Mumbai Crime: Bhandup Youth Shankar Prasad Stabbed 22 Times In Brutal Killing, Police Probe Old Enmity Angle
Harshit's Bunny: Rana Gets Rid Of Conway For 5th Time In IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I As Hardik Grabs A...
article-image

It was a complete contrast in the first innings. Harshit Rana struck once again to remove Devon Conway marking it the fifth time in this series. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi put the brakes on in the middle as the Kiwis struggled to get a move on. Between the two bowlers, India conceded only 35 runs for 5 wickets in 8 overs.

The win powers India to a 3-0 lead, maintaining their 100% record in bilateral T20I series since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach.

