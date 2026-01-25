 Suryakumar Yadav & Co Set For South Africa Clash At DY Patil Stadium In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm Up: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSuryakumar Yadav & Co Set For South Africa Clash At DY Patil Stadium In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm Up: Report

Suryakumar Yadav & Co Set For South Africa Clash At DY Patil Stadium In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm Up: Report

Defending champions India will play only a solitary warm up match ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. With the IND vs NZ T20I series running until January 31, Suryakumar Yadav and Co will have the chance to play one game against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on February 4.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
India to face off against South Africa in a pre World Cup warm match up. | ANI

Defending champions India will play one warm up match ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue begin their campaign on February 7, just a week after the end of the IND vs NZ series. Suryakumar Yadav and Co will face off against South Africa on February 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The ICC is yet to confirm the schedule for warm up fixtures of the tournament. Disruptions could be caused with Bangladesh's late pull out from the tournament, with Scotland on the way to India to replace them. Scotland was confirmed as participants on Saturday, with warm up fixtures set to be announced likely on Monday as per Cricbuzz.

India had recently played South Africa in a 5-match T20I series. The Men in Blue had sealed that with a 3-1 win to continue their dominance in the format. With the Wankhede Stadium to host the tournament opener, the warm up fixture was set at DY Patil to keep the surfaces and the ground fresh and ready.

More to follow...

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Mourns Journalist Mark Tully’s Death, Calls Him Towering Voice Whose Work Deeply Connected With India
PM Modi Mourns Journalist Mark Tully’s Death, Calls Him Towering Voice Whose Work Deeply Connected With India
Are You Officially Into The 'Cuffing Season'? Time You Find Yourself A 'Green Forest'
Are You Officially Into The 'Cuffing Season'? Time You Find Yourself A 'Green Forest'
'Happy Retirement...': Netizens Slam Sanju Samson As India Opener BOWLED For Golden Duck In IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I
'Happy Retirement...': Netizens Slam Sanju Samson As India Opener BOWLED For Golden Duck In IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I
'Dharmendra Deserved It Much Earlier...': Hema Malini REACTS To Husband's Posthumous Padma Vibhushan Honour
'Dharmendra Deserved It Much Earlier...': Hema Malini REACTS To Husband's Posthumous Padma Vibhushan Honour

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Happy Retirement...': Netizens Slam Sanju Samson As India Opener BOWLED For Golden Duck In IND Vs...
'Happy Retirement...': Netizens Slam Sanju Samson As India Opener BOWLED For Golden Duck In IND Vs...
Suryakumar Yadav & Co Set For South Africa Clash At DY Patil Stadium In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm...
Suryakumar Yadav & Co Set For South Africa Clash At DY Patil Stadium In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm...
Border 2 Fever Grips Team India: Yashasvi Jaiswal Sings 'Sandese Aate Hai' Inside Bathroom, Says...
Border 2 Fever Grips Team India: Yashasvi Jaiswal Sings 'Sandese Aate Hai' Inside Bathroom, Says...
Heart-Warming VIDEO: Perth Scorchers Captain Ashton Turner Receives BBL15 Champions Medal From His 3...
Heart-Warming VIDEO: Perth Scorchers Captain Ashton Turner Receives BBL15 Champions Medal From His 3...
FFOI Celebrates Flag Legacy, Felicitates Visually Impaired Women’s Cricket Team
FFOI Celebrates Flag Legacy, Felicitates Visually Impaired Women’s Cricket Team