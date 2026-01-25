Suryakumar Yadav & Co Set For South Africa Clash At DY Patil Stadium In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm Up: Report

India to face off against South Africa in a pre World Cup warm match up. | ANI

Defending champions India will play one warm up match ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue begin their campaign on February 7, just a week after the end of the IND vs NZ series. Suryakumar Yadav and Co will face off against South Africa on February 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The ICC is yet to confirm the schedule for warm up fixtures of the tournament. Disruptions could be caused with Bangladesh's late pull out from the tournament, with Scotland on the way to India to replace them. Scotland was confirmed as participants on Saturday, with warm up fixtures set to be announced likely on Monday as per Cricbuzz.

India had recently played South Africa in a 5-match T20I series. The Men in Blue had sealed that with a 3-1 win to continue their dominance in the format. With the Wankhede Stadium to host the tournament opener, the warm up fixture was set at DY Patil to keep the surfaces and the ground fresh and ready.

