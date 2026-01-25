IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Slams Second Fastest 50 By An Indian In Guwahati Carnage

Abhishek Sharma | X

Abhishek Sharma continued his red hot form to bounce back from a golden duck in a show of carnage on Sunday. The left-hander stroked an unbelieveable 14-ball half-century inside the powerplay to put India on course for another dominant win in the IND vs NZ 3rd t20I. Abhishek's effort is the second fastest half-century by an Indian, only behind Yuvraj Singh.

Fastest 50 In T20Is (Full Member Nations)

12 balls Yuvraj Singh vs Eng Durban 2007

13 balls Jan Frylinck vs Zim Bulawayo 2025

14 balls Colin Munro vs SL Auckland 2016

14 balls Abhishek Sharma vs NZ Guwahati 2026 *

15 Quinton de Kock vs WI Centurion 2023

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India lost Sanju Samson off the first ball but that was the only headway New Zealand made in their defence. Abhishek Sharma got off the mark with a massive maximum and did not look back in hitting masterclass. He tore into Kyle Jamieson, making full use of the powerplay conditions to pick up as many boundaries as he can.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With Ishan Kishan firing in similar fashion, India posted their 50 in just 3.1 overs, their fastest ever in the format. Abhishek then added a few more hits to his list off Ish Sodhi and Jacob Duffy en route his half-century. It took the left-hander only 14 deliveries, making it the second fastest by an Indian in the format.