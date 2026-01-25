 'Happy Retirement...': Netizens Slam Sanju Samson As India Opener BOWLED For Golden Duck In IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I
Sanju Samson's form continued to desert him as the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 looms over the horizon. After two low scores, the onus was on the Kerala star to get some runs under his belt in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I in Guwahati. Instead, Samson was bowled for a first ball duck much to the annoyance of fans online.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Sanju Samson has struggled for runs since returning to the top of the order. |

Sanju Samson's return to the top of the batting order has not worked well for the Kerala superstar. Restored to his favoured batting position, the Chennai Super Kings ace has returned with three meagre scores in the ongoing IND vs NZ T20I series.

With an eye on the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Samson needed some runs under his belt to head into the tournament. However, on Sunday in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I, Sanju was dismissed for a first ball duck much to the frustration of his fans.

How netizens reacted to Sanju Samson's dismissal

Fans were disappointed that Sanju continued to make the least of his opportunities in the series. Given the competition of places in the Indian team, many believed the Guwahati flop show could very well be the end of his India career. Many posted 'Happy Retirement' suggesting his run in the side could be over.

