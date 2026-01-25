ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Major Reasons Why Team India Is Clear Favourite To Lift The Trophy |

Guwahati, January 25: Team India have cleared away even the slightest doubt in the hearts of the fans that they are not capable of lifting the trophy at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after the carnage which was witnessed by them at the Guwahati Stadium in IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I. Indian Team managed to achieve the target of over 150 runs in just 10 overs. India finished the game even before the drinks break could been taken in the second innings. Sunil Gavaskar said after the match, "It is not shameful to lose to such a good side."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 approaches, India have emerged as the strongest contenders to lift the trophy once again. Backed by the recent success, top ICC rankings and consistent performances from all the players across the bilateral series. The Men In Blue look well-prepared to enter and win the tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Indian Cricket Team and the defending champions currently tick all the boxes needed to succeed in a high-stake and high-pressure tournament like the T20 World Cup.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Here Are Five Major Reasons Why Team India are clear favourite to win the tournament.

1. Reigning T20 World Cup Champions and No.1 Ranked T20I Team

Team India will enter the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as the defending champions after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 under the captaincy of Mumbai's Rohit Sharma. They will again have a captain from the city in the tournament. They have maintained their No.1 position in the ICC T20I rankings since then. This highlights their consistency at the highest level.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

2. Abhishek Sharma And Varun Chakravarthy Top ICC T20I Rankings

Indian star batter and opener Abhishek Sharma is currently the No.1 batsman in the shorter format of the game and he is currently in his prime form ahead of the tournament. Fans witnessed what Abhishek can do of he is on the crease at least in the 6 overs of the powerplay. He has the potential of turning any game in India's favour with the bat.

Today, he smashed several records as he became the second fastest Indian to score a half-century in just 16 balls. He scored 68 runs off just 20 balls without playing even a single dot ball in his entire innings.

Varun Chakravarthy currently holds the top spot in the ICC T20I Bowler's rankings. Having the world's best bowler and batter in the squad gives a clear edge over the opposition.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

3. Best Win Percentage After the 2024 T20 World Cup

Indian dominance on the T20I format is further highlighted by their results after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Since then, the team has won approximately 31 of their 36 T20I matches, suffering only five defeats in two years.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Matches played: Approx. 36

Matches won: Approx. 31

Win percentage: Approx. 85%

During the 2024 calendar year alone, some reports even suggest India won 24 of 26 matches, underlining their extraordinary consistency in T20 internationals.

4. Unbeaten in T20I Bilateral Series Under Suryakumar Yadav

Under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, Team India have not lost a single T20I bilateral series since late 2023. his leadership record speaks volumes about the team's consistency and strong mindset.

India’s T20I bilateral series record under Suryakumar Yadav:

vs Australia (2023): Won 4-1

vs South Africa (Dec 2023): Drawn 1-1

vs Sri Lanka (2024): Won 3-0

vs Bangladesh (2024): Won 3-0

vs South Africa (Nov 2024): Won 3-1

vs England (2025): Won

vs Australia (2025): Won 2-1

vs New Zealand (Jan 2026): Leading 3-0 with two matches remaining

India have won all seven bilateral series played since the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and avoided defeat in every contest.

5. Dominant Home Record Strengthens India’s Position

India's form at home since June 2024 has been nearly flawless. The team has won all T20I series played at home during this period and lost only one match overall.

Home series record since the ICC T20 World Cup 2024:

vs Bangladesh (Oct 2024): Won 3-0

vs England (2025): Series won

vs New Zealand (Jan 2026): Leading 3-0

India are currently on an unbeaten home T20I series streak of over 17 series, making them dangerous especially in familiar conditions.

Other than these, Indian Team has managed to find the perfect combination only 12 days before the commencement of the World Cup. They have proved that they have the right combination of batsman, bowlers and all-rounders for every situation in the game.

Skipper Finds Form At The Right Time

Team India skipper Suryakumar Kumar, who was struggling to find his form since 2024, has managed to find his form at the most appropriate time, He smashed two consecutive half-centuries in the series against New Zealand so far. Riding on his fifties, Team India has managed to chase the targets comfortably in both games.

With an unbeaten bilateral series record, an outstanding win percentage, a major continental title and proven leadership, India head into the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as clear favourites. If this momentum continues, the Men in Blue will be well placed to defend their crown and dominate world cricket once again.