India T20 World Cup Squad: Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Unveil 15-Man Team, Shubman Gill Sacked, Ishan Kishan IN, Jitesh OUT

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Suryakumar Yadav have unveiled their 15-man squad for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup. Yadav will lead the side as India look to defend their title at home. The 2026 T20 World Cup will be held across 8 venues in India and Sri Lanka.

India's T20 World Cup squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan (WK), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

India's squad had a major surprises with chief selector Ajit Agarkar sticking with the same group that has largely playing this year. Despite his wretched run of form, India have with Suryakumar Yadav. The selection committee and the team management however opted to drop Shubman Gill, with Axar Patel appointed as vice-captain.

Gambhir's preference for all-rounders is clear in the selected squad with Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar all part of the mix.

Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are the two wicket-keepers in the squad. Kishan will dovetail as reserve opener and keeper, unless the Jharkhan batter displaces Samson at the top of the order. Kishan last played a T20 for India in 2023, and makes a comeback following his exploits in SMAT T20. Rinku Singh will serve as the reserve batter.

Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy take the spin slots, while Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh handle the pace bowling mantle. Harshit Rana is named in the squad with Prasidh Krishna among the reserves.