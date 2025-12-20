'Jitesh Sharma Did Nothing Wrong..': Netizens React After India Star SNUBBED From T20 World Cup 2026 For Ishan Kishan

India announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar made some bold decisions including the decision to recall Ishan Kishan to the squad after 3 years. Kishan's return meant that Jitesh Sharma missed out from the 15-man squad, despite impressing with both bat and gloves.

Jitesh played all games in the recent IND vs SA series which culminated on Friday. With Shubman Gill's return, Sharma was the first choice wicket-keeper having displaced Sanju Samson.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In his short stint, Jitesh Sharma has sparkled in his role as a finisher. In 12 T20I innings, the RCB keeper has struck at 151.40. The 32-year-old often comes in to bat in the final overs of the innings, with a focus on clearing the fence. He has only faced 107 balls in his India career, striking 23 fours and sixes.

“We are looking at the combination. If the keeper is going to bat at the top, at the moment Jitesh is there and he has not done too much wrong. But we need to look at the combination and a keeper at the top,” said Ajit Agarkar.