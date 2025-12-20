 'Jitesh Sharma Did Nothing Wrong..': Netizens React After India Star SNUBBED From T20 World Cup 2026 For Ishan Kishan
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Jitesh Sharma Did Nothing Wrong..': Netizens React After India Star SNUBBED From T20 World Cup 2026 For Ishan Kishan

'Jitesh Sharma Did Nothing Wrong..': Netizens React After India Star SNUBBED From T20 World Cup 2026 For Ishan Kishan

India announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar made some bold decisions including the decision to recall Ishan Kishan to the squad after 3 years. Kishan's return meant that Jitesh Sharma missed out from the 15-man squad, despite impressing with both bat and gloves.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
article-image

India announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar made some bold decisions including the decision to recall Ishan Kishan to the squad after 3 years. Kishan's return meant that Jitesh Sharma missed out from the 15-man squad, despite impressing with both bat and gloves.

Jitesh played all games in the recent IND vs SA series which culminated on Friday. With Shubman Gill's return, Sharma was the first choice wicket-keeper having displaced Sanju Samson.

In his short stint, Jitesh Sharma has sparkled in his role as a finisher. In 12 T20I innings, the RCB keeper has struck at 151.40. The 32-year-old often comes in to bat in the final overs of the innings, with a focus on clearing the fence. He has only faced 107 balls in his India career, striking 23 fours and sixes.

“We are looking at the combination. If the keeper is going to bat at the top, at the moment Jitesh is there and he has not done too much wrong. But we need to look at the combination and a keeper at the top,” said Ajit Agarkar.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Faces Crucial Decision: Will Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Be Replaced By Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar?
Congress Faces Crucial Decision: Will Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Be Replaced By Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar?
'Ma'am It's You Who Lack Basic Decency': Did Sourabh Raaj Jain Slam Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0 Actress Shilpa Shinde For Insulting Shubhangi Atre?
'Ma'am It's You Who Lack Basic Decency': Did Sourabh Raaj Jain Slam Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0 Actress Shilpa Shinde For Insulting Shubhangi Atre?
RBI May Pause Rate Cuts, Maintain Neutral Stance Amid New CPI Series: Report
RBI May Pause Rate Cuts, Maintain Neutral Stance Amid New CPI Series: Report
SBI Signals Rethink On Housing Construction Finance, Links Cheaper Loans To Transparency
SBI Signals Rethink On Housing Construction Finance, Links Cheaper Loans To Transparency
Read Also
India T20 World Cup Squad: Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Unveil 15-Man Team, Shubman Gill Sacked, Ishan...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Jitesh Sharma Did Nothing Wrong..': Netizens React After India Star SNUBBED From T20 World Cup 2026...

'Jitesh Sharma Did Nothing Wrong..': Netizens React After India Star SNUBBED From T20 World Cup 2026...

'Shubman Is Short Of Runs..': Ajit Agarkar Explains Gill Snub From T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

'Shubman Is Short Of Runs..': Ajit Agarkar Explains Gill Snub From T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

India T20 World Cup Squad: Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Unveil 15-Man Team, Shubman Gill Sacked, Ishan...

India T20 World Cup Squad: Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Unveil 15-Man Team, Shubman Gill Sacked, Ishan...

India T20 World Cup Squad: Fairytale Return For Ishan Kishan After 3 Years Following SMAT Success

India T20 World Cup Squad: Fairytale Return For Ishan Kishan After 3 Years Following SMAT Success

'You Can't Let Jasprit Bumrah Bowl 4 Overs Without Damage': Former Pace Legend Dale Steyn

'You Can't Let Jasprit Bumrah Bowl 4 Overs Without Damage': Former Pace Legend Dale Steyn