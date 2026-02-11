Nepal, Who Pushed England To The Brink, Favourites Against Italy |

Mumbai: Nepal will be the favourites against Italy when the two sides meet in a Group C encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Both have lost their opening games and would like to open their account in the tournament.

Nepal came to the event confident after a series win over West Indies at home, and they came close to defeating England in the Group C opening encounter, but couldn't finish it off. They needed ten runs in the last over but ended up losing by four runs.

The Rohit Kumar Paudel-led side has World Cup experience and lost to South Africa by just one run in the 2024 T20 World Cup. With such performances, the Nepal Cricket team has built a good fan base, so when they take on newcomers, Italy, in their second match at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, expectations will be to come out triumphant this time.

"The win (over the West Indies) gave a lot of confidence to the boys. We came close against England, one of the tournament favourites, but couldn't win. We need to learn to stand up in pressure situations," skipper Paudel said in the pre-match press conference.

"Italy is a good side, and we are looking forward to it. You can't take any team lightly in this tournament," he added.

Paudel scored 39 in the first game against England, while opener Kushal Bhurtel gave them a good start. Dipendree Singh Airee top scored with 41, and Lokesh Bam (39 not out) took the near but couldn't hit a boundary in the last over. They will want someone to stay long and score more than half century.

KC Karan will lead the seam attack, while experienced Sandeep Lamichhane will be key among the slow bowling options.

Paudel rued the fact that they haven't got much exposure after the 2024 T20 World Cup despite a thrilling clash against the Proteas.

“We did not get enough exposure after the 2024 World Cup. Testing our skills against Test nations would have made us better. If Australia, England, and India come, our cricket will grow. It will help globalise cricket more. It is very important," Nepal skipper said.

Italy knocked out Scotland to qualify for the T20 World Cup. They powered past the UAE by 112 runs in the final warm-up match but lost the opening World Cup clash against Scotland, who replaced Bangladesh in the tournament.

Brothers Anthony and Justin Mosca will hold the key at the top with former South African player JJ Smutts and the Manenti duo of Harry and Benjalim in the middle. Grant Stewart will do all-around duties. Michael Leask picked up a four-wicket haul in the previous game and will remain key with the ball with Smutts, Stewart, and others for support.