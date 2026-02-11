 Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz In TEARS After Double Super Over Against South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Thriller
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz put in a herculean effort in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash. Gurbaz top scored with 84 to help Afghanistan tie the contest. He then hit three consecutive sixes in the second super over but saw his side fall short at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gurbaz was distraught and could be seen in tears as he walked back to the dugout on Wednesday.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
article-image

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was left heartbroken after Afghanistan and South Africa played out a thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. The two teams finished the game level on scores, with the super over also ending in a tie. Needing 5 to win off the final ball in the second super over, Gurbaz was caught to end the game in South Africa's favour.

The defeat all but ended Afghanistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. With two defeats, the Rashid Khan-led side have to hope that either New Zealand or South Africa fall to defeat against UAE or Canada. Gurbaz was in tears as he walked back after the second super over, and had his face in his hands trying to process the agonising defeat.

Chasing 188. Gurbaz kept his side in the hunt with a stunning innings of 84 at the top of the order. The Afghan opener not only got the runs, but he struck at a strike rate of 200, allowing the rest of the batting order to settle in and take their time. When the match ended in a tie, it was Gurbaz who took the onus on himself to bat in the Super Over.

In the first Super Over, Gurbaz just got a single as Azmatullah Omarzai helped them to 17. After that ended in a tie, Afghanistan were set a target of 24. Gurbaz walked in with his side needing 4 sixes off 4 to win the contest. Incredibly, the former KKR opener struck three in a row to keep his team alive. At the last ball however, he was caught by Miller at point.

